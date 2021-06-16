Indian meals are known to be a plate full of balanced nutrition essential for your body and health. Our everyday meals consist of dal, rice, a vegetable and roti, which come together to give our bodies the right quantity of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and fats. But eating the same kind of food, despite its innumerable health benefits can get a tad boring and monotonous to eat. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has the perfect solution to brighten your regular meals with a delicious, simple, and healthy twist. And the best part? Kids, who usually fuss over their meals, will love it too and it is the perfect way to get them to unknowingly eat their vegetables.





Sharing her post on Instagram Reels, Nmami adds some healthy beetroot to her roti dough and mixes it. In the caption, she explains the benefits of adding vegetables to roti dough.





“Adding vegetables while making the dough will increase the fibre content and is a smart way to make kids eat veggies. You can cut it into different shapes to make it look more attractive. Here, I have added oats and almond flour to add fibre, carbohydrate and protein at the same time. Instead of beetroot, you can also use spinach to add green colour,” she stated.





Watch the video here to see how Nmami makes this roti:





Beetroot is a rich source of iron and is known to improve haemoglobin in the bloodstream and enrich skin with its numerous antioxidants. Read more about its health benefits here.





Looking for more healthy and nutritious roti recipes to add to your meals? We have a few recipes you can try:





1. Meethi Ka Thepla





A staple Gujurati version of roti, this healthy dish is made using wheat flour infused with the healthy and earthy flavour of methi and spiced up with some aromatic ginger and garlic.





2. Ragi Roti





Ragi is a superfood that is good for your skin, hair, and bones. It is perfect for those looking to lose weight. This delicious recipe made using ragi flour and the sweetness of carrots and very mildly spiced is an excellent addition to your daily meals.





3. Bajre Ki Roti





Also known as Bhakri, it is a Maharashtrian staple, this roti can be eaten with dal, vegetable curries, and meat dishes. It is very filling and extremely nutritious. And the best part? It requires only three ingredients to make — bajra flour, water, and ghee.





4. Biraiee Roti





This roti is made using channa dal flour and is spiced with peppercorns and the sweetness of cardamom seeds and cloves making it packed with flavours and delectable.





5. Bajra Methi Missi Roti





Missi roti is a staple north Indian chickpea flour flatbread. However, this recipe uses Bajra flour which is a rich source of protein, and Methi which is rich in fibre. This yummy roti is perfect for diabetics as it helps to control blood sugar levels.





Tell us which of these nutritious roti's did you enjoy making the most in the comments below.