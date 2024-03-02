What is your idea of a perfect weekend? Is it a quick getaway with friends, relaxing at home, watching a new movie, or perhaps indulging in delicious food? If you're a hardcore foodie, your answer would most definitely be the last option. Isn't it? After all, with extra time at hand, you wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to fulfil your foodie desires. While there are endless dishes to try, this article is particularly for all the mutton lovers out there. It's a beloved favourite among non-vegetarians and is loved for its soft and juicy texture. If you're in the mood for mutton and on the hunt for new recipes, we have just what you need. Find below a list of unique mutton curries that will transform your weekend from ordinary to extraordinary.

Here Are 5 Unique Mutton Dishes You Must Try Over The Weekend:

1. Black Mutton Curry

This unique curry is unlike any other you've tried before. Hailing from the state of Maharashtra, it has a distinct black colour and offers an irresistible taste. The fact that it doesn't consist of haldi or red chilli powder is what gives it this unique colour. Prepare this delightful curry for your next dinner party, and it is sure to get your guests hooked. Click here for the complete recipe for Black Mutton Curry.

2. Bhindiwala Meat

Bhindi is something that we mostly enjoy as a sabzi. However, have you ever had bhindi in a curry along with mutton chunks? It may sound strange at first, but this combination is sure to take your taste buds by surprise. It is packed with flavour and offers a delightful aroma, making it truly indulgent. Pair it with steamed rice or naan to put together a wholesome meal. Find the complete recipe for Bhindiwala Meat here.

3. Mutton Rezala

Next up, we bring you a mouth-watering mutton curry from Bengal. It features mutton pieces that are cooked in a luscious and creamy white gravy. Cashew nuts and khoya add richness to the curry, whereas coconut adds a unique flavour. Once you try out this curry, you'll wonder why you never tried it before. Serve hot with rumali roti and enjoy! Excited to try it out? Click here for the complete recipe for Mutton Rezala.

4. Lahori Mutton Karahi

In the mood for something super indulgent? This Lahori Mutton Karahi is an ideal option. Made in a thick tomato and onion-based gravy, this curry is perfect to pair with buttery naans or parathas. The best part? You can prepare it in just under 30 minutes! Garnish with ginger juliennes to add a kick of spicy flavour to the curry. Find the complete recipe for Lahori Mutton Karahi here.

5. Kariwari Mutton Gassi

Another delectable mutton dish that deserves your attention is Kariwari Mutton Gassi. It hails from the region of Karwar in north Karnataka and is a must-try for mutton lovers. It offers robust flavours that are sure to entice your taste buds, leaving you asking for more. The addition of coconut paste is what makes it so unique. Click here for the complete recipe for Kariwari Mutton Gassi.





Which of these mutton curries are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!