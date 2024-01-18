Samosa is one snack that we all find hard to say no to. Its crispy texture and masaledaar aloo filling make us want to indulge in it right away. However, we cannot ignore the fact that it is extremely unhealthy. The ingredients for the dough and the cooking process - both make the snack not so good for health. For people who are on a weight-loss journey or trying to eat healthy in general, this can be a tricky situation. It can be difficult to give up eating a snack that you're so fond of. But fret not, as there are many ways in which you can make samosa healthy and enjoy it guilt-free. And don't worry, there will be no compromise on flavour. Check out the tips below:

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Samosa Healthier:

1. Swap maida with whole-grain flour

Maida (all-purpose flour) is a key ingredient when making samosa. It is required to prepare the dough and contributes to its crispy texture. However, maida is composed of plain carbohydrates. To make it healthier, you can swap it with flours such as atta or even suji. They are high in fibre and will keep you full for longer, making them a smart switch.

2. Add healthier fillings

The filling of samosa is prepared with a spicy aloo and pea mixture. It indeed tastes absolutely delicious, but we can't ignore the fact that it is high in carbohydrates and starch from potatoes. You can be creative here and add ingredients that are high in protein and fibre. Paneer, tofu, and veggies like capsicum, carrot, etc. are great options. This helps increase its nutrient quotient, and you can enjoy it guilt-free.

3. Use an air fryer/oven

Samosa is traditionally deep-fried. This means you'll be consuming a whole lot of calories. To cut them down, you can opt for healthier cooking options, such as air-frying or baking. Both of these methods use very little oil and reduce the calorie count by a significant amount. The best part? Your samosa will just be as crispy as a regular deep-fried one.

4. Be mindful of portion size

They say too much of anything is bad, and this rule must be implied here as well. No matter how healthy you try to make your samosa, it will still contain calories. And if you end up having too many, it won't solve the purpose of reducing calories. This is why you must be mindful of your portion size and take only as much as is required.

5. Pair with healthier chutneys

Chutney is a must-have when relishing a samosa. Without it, it feels like something is missing. Doesn't it? Now there are several different types of chutneys that you can pair your samosa with. But the trick here is to opt for the healthier ones. For example, pudina chutney is a much better choice than sweet imli chutney as it contains fewer calories.





Bookmark these tips and follow them to enjoy your samosa guilt-free next time!