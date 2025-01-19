India is renowned for its diverse array of breads. From missi roti and butter naan to lachha paratha and parotta, the options are endless. Among the healthier alternatives, bajra roti has gained immense popularity. Also known as pearl millet, it is a rich source of various nutrients and boasts high fibre content. Nowadays, many individuals have incorporated bajra roti into their diets. If you're a fan of bajra roti, consider giving it a delicious upgrade. Introducing Masala Gud Bajra Roti! This unique roti adds a hint of sweetness, making it both delectable and nutritious. Given bajra's warming properties, it's ideal for consumption during winter months.

Also Read: 9 Pro Tips To Make Perfect Punjabi-Style Missi Roti At Home

What Makes Masala Gud Bajra Roti A Must-Try?

Masala gud bajra roti is a great option for those who dislike plain bajra roti. The addition of gud and fennel seeds gives the roti a distinct sweet flavour. In terms of texture, this roti is slightly thicker than regular bajra roti. It's packed with flavour and makes for a delicious treat for lunch or dinner.

What To Pair With Masala Gud Bajra Roti?

Masala gud bajra roti tastes good on its own. However, if you'd like to pair it with something, a hot cup of chai is the ideal option. Unlike regular bajra roti, which pairs well with dal and sabzi, this sweet version may not be the best match. For extra richness, top it with a dollop of warm ghee.

Masala Gud Bajra Roti Recipe | How To Make Masala Gud Bajra Roti

The recipe for this masala gud bajra roti was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on Instagram. To begin with, chop the gud into small pieces. Now, heat some water in a pan and add the gud to it. Add fennel seeds, ginger powder, black salt, and pepper powder. Then, add bajra flour, whole wheat flour, and shredded coconut. Combine well to form a smooth dough. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out using a rolling pin or your hands. Sprinkle sesame seeds over it and place on a tawa set on a low-medium flame. Prick holes into the roti using a fork and brush a generous amount of ghee over it. Flip and cook on the other side. And voila - your masala gud bajra roti is ready to be enjoyed!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Also Read: Your Morning Routine Needs This Winter Boost - Kacchi Haldi And Gud





Will you give this masala gud bajra roti recipe a try? Tell us in the comments below!