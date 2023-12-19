'Morning shows the day,' and we can't agree more. How you plan your morning helps define the day. Hence, it is important to give it a healthy and hearty start. While some people begin their day with a cup of coffee or chai, others prefer following a detox ritual in the morning, which includes herbal kadha and various other home remedies (nuske) for good health. One such healthy practice is having raw turmeric (kacchi haldi) with jaggery (gud) early in the morning, especially during the winter. Now, you must be wondering why! According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Both raw turmeric and jaggery are winter special foods that help you stay warm and nourish you from within." Let's elucidate further.





Health Benefits Of Raw Turmeric | Is Eating Kacchi Haldi Good For Health?

Dry turmeric roots and turmeric powder are available year-round, but you will get the fresh ones mostly during winter. Raw turmeric has a similar appearance to ginger root but is bright orange-yellowish in colour. Raw turmeric has a unique, pungent aroma and a slightly bitter taste that is commonly used in traditional medicine for its potential health benefits. According to an article on the official website of John Hopkins Medicine, it has curcumin and a good amount of phytonutrients that help neutralize free radicals and shield the cells from further damage. To learn more about the amazing benefits of raw turmeric, click here.

Health Benefits Of Jaggery | Is Eating Gud Good For Health?

Jaggery, or gud, is the unprocessed version of sugar that also comes with various vitamins and minerals to boost overall health. In fact, as per Ayurveda, jaggery has ushna (hot) properties, and eating it every day may help improve digestion and metabolism, further promoting overall bodily functions. Click here to learn more about the amazing benefits of jaggery.





Picture Credit: iStock

Winter Health Tips: Why You Should Start Your Morning With Raw Turmeric And Jaggery:

- Kacchi Haldi-Gud helps promote immunity:

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, both ingredients are individually packed with nutrients. "But when you combine them, the concoction becomes fortified with anti-inflammatory properties that help boost your immunity against various seasonal diseases."

- Kacchi Haldi-Gud helps prevent phlegm and respiratory troubles:

Turmeric contains curcumin, which works as an antiseptic. On the other hand, gud is a scientifically proven lung cleanser. Rupali Datta states, "Having them together every morning helps prevent various seasonal diseases, including cough and cold, and reduces the risks of phlegm formation, further aiding lung health."

- Kacchi Haldi-Gud helps provide a kick of energy:

Winter blues are real, especially during chilly mornings. That is exactly when you need an external kick to refuel yourself with energy. According to the nutritionist, that is where turmeric and jaggery come into play. Jaggery is unprocessed sugar that helps provide instant energy, while the antioxidants in turmeric help you detox and metabolise well, further uplifting the mood.





Photo Credit: iStock

Kacchi Haldi-Gud Dosage: How Much Raw Turmeric And Jaggery You Can Have Daily:

Knowing the right dosage for your food is of utmost importance. This helps you make the most of the benefits of a certain ingredient. In this case, Rupali Datta suggests having five to ten grams of raw turmeric, along with not more than one teaspoon of jaggery. Doing it excessively might have negative effects on your health, including increasing your body's blood sugar levels.





Eat healthy, and stay fit! And always remember, moderation is the key.