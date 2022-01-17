From January 14 to January 17, South Indians all over the world are spending their time celebrating the harvest festival of Pongal. Dedicated to the Hindu sun god Surya, the festival marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun's northward journey. The 4-day affair often coincides with Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Bihu. People celebrate the occasion by making the traditional dish Pongal, a rice dish boiled in milk and jaggery, which is offered to Gods and Goddesses and served as Prasad. American actress Mindy Kaling wished all her fellow Indians Happy Pongal all the way from the United States of America, in her own sweet and unique way. Take a look:











With a potato in one hand and a peeler in another, Mindy Kaling is peeling potatoes and wishing everybody a Happy Pongal! Now you must be wondering why she is peeling a potato on Pongal? Because she is preparing a delicious South Indian feast for the festival! The half Bengali, half Tamil actress is making masala dosa (hence the potatoes), coconut chutney and potatoes tomato chutney. She didn't stop there; her feast also has the traditional dish Pongal that was specially sent to her from "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's mom. It seems like Pongal for Mindy Kaling is all about feasting on South Indian food.





Mindy Kaling is an iconic Indian-American actress and writer who never fails to stay grounded to her Indian roots. She loves to imbibe her culture in the work she showcases, by offering representation to women of colour on television. That's not all; she has a specific love towards Indian food and she doesn't fail to share it on her social media. With over 6.1 million followers on Instagram, she enjoys sharing reels of some of her favourite recipes with her fans. From making healthy smoothies to indulging in guilty pleasures like pasta and brie, Mindy Kaling makes it all!