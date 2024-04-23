MKT Chanakya is not just a restaurant, but a one-of-its-kind food destination. Founded in 2018, it is known for its expansive international food offerings paired with world-class dining experiences. It has been a popular choice for Delhiites ever since it opened, and now there's something more to look forward to. The restaurant recently celebrated a culinary milestone by introducing a brand-new menu for the first time. This comes as a pleasant change for their customers and is something you must definitely try. The new menu at MKT showcases a symphony of fresh, seasonal ingredients, and beloved classics that will take you on a global voyage.





MKT hosted a special chef's table to give us a sneak peek into the revamped menu with reimagined classics. Dharmen Makawana, Corporate Chef at DLF Hospitality, revealed that the thought process behind the menu was to use innovative techniques to create modern cuisine that stays true to its origin while also being surprising. Our gastronomic journey started with a round of Black Chicken. The chicken was perfectly tender and juicy, winning us over with just one bite. We then indulged in the Tofu and Leeks Robatayaki, a delightful and satisfying dish. Following that, we sampled the Tod Man Khao Pad, Thai corn fritters served with red curry paste, herbs, and larb dressing. Their irresistible crispiness paired perfectly with the flavourful red curry paste. To complement these appetisers, we enjoyed two refreshing cocktails: Sombrero and Yellowstone. Both drinks were delicious and set the tone for a fantastic evening.

Post appetizers and drinks, we were escorted to a long table with decorated cutlery and sombre surroundings. We then indulged in a meticulously curated 6-course meal which was nothing short of flavours. Our evening started with a delightful serving of Salmon Carpaccio which we paired with Sombrero. Flavourful and tasty, this dish comprised of Nahm Jim sauce, jicama, cucumber, red jalapeno, bubu arare, herb oil and cilantro. The beautiful mix of flavours took our tastebuds on a rollercoaster ride. This was followed by crispy and spicy prawn that was marinated in chilli bean sauce. What's more, the prawn was stuffed in a taro dough which led to a perfectly crispy outcome. Next, we had Sea Bass Ghee Roast which had the most beautiful brick-red colour. The meat was tender yet so flavourful that it melted in our mouth in no time. The dish was paired with bedgi chilli, raw mango chutney, sprouts, and lime which only complemented the meat's taste.

Before we moved to our next course, we were offered a palate cleanser – passion fruit plum sorbet – which neutralized the flavourful symphony happening on our tastebuds. Next, we were served with lip-smacking prawn gigli that outdid our expectations. Gigli pasta cooked with tender prawn pieces in saffron garlic cream, asparagus, chilli, and basil, this punch of flavours was a great way to resume our gastronomic journey. Following a plateful of Prawn Gigli, we indulged in the delectable Malai Tandoor Lamb Chops which was not just amazing in its presentation but also taste. Since it had malai, the lamb's taste was subtle. But, the smoked kacha aloo and achaar paired with the main dish elevated its taste.

We ended our 6-course meal with a Loaded Chocolate Treat. We feel like we will fall short of words about how it is the most perfect way to end our elaborate meal. Flourless brownies with whipped chocolate ganache, raspberry, and chocolate ice cream, this timeless dessert satiated our sweet tooth.





All in all, our experience at MKT Chanakya was a memorable one. The new menu boasts a variety of international flavours and dishes that will make you visit this restaurant again and again!