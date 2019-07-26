Monsoon Diet: 6 Delicious Ginger-Based Drinks To Enjoy This Monsoon

Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects

The nip in the air, the rain drops spattering on your window panes and the smell of piping hot pakodas, there are so many things to like about monsoons. But the season also brings along a bevy of seasonal infections. Instances of cold, cough and flu are on the rise. According to experts, one must fortify their diet with all things healthy and healing. Ginger, is an herb that could give your immunity a natural boost. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, its active constituent "Gingerol has analgesic, sedative, antipyretic and antibacterial effects, another component zingerone is an antioxidant." Besides the health aspect, ginger has a distinct pungent flavour that could spruce up the flavour of any dish. You can include ginger in your daily preparations (Think: chutney, pickle, subzis). One of the best ways to yield most of ginger is by including them in your drinks.





Here are some ginger-based drinks you can try:

1. Masala Adrak Chai





You saw this coming didn't you? After all, rainy evenings in India are incomplete without a cup of hot masala tea. This warm and cosy cup of tea is teeming with rich flavours of ginger, cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. A must-try!





Ginger benefits: Rainy evenings in India are incomplete without a cup of hot masala tea.



2. Orange, Ginger Detox Drink





Detox at home with this easy-peasy detox drink, made with the goodness of orange, ginger, raw turmeric, lemon and carrot. Rich in antioxidants, the drink is good for your immunity and digestion, it may even promote healthy weight-loss.





Ginger benefits: Detox at home with this easy-peasy detox drink







3. Ginger-Litchi Lemonade





The zesty cooler made with lime, lychee juice and ginger. An ideal drink to have after a long and exhausting day.







4. Homemade Ginger Ale





Classic ginger ale made at home with refreshing ingredients like mint juice, lemon juice and ginger. Yummy and quick, this drink is sure to impress.





Ginger benefits:Yummy and quick, this drink is sure to impress.

5. Ginger Fizz





This fun drink made with comforting ingredients like ginger, lime, cinnamon and cloves can serve as an ideal welcome drink in your next house party. It is easy to make and delicious. The drink is high on sugar. If you are off sugar or happen to be diabetic, you may avoid the drink or look for healthy sugar substitutes.





6. Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea





Ditch your regular tea and try this soothing honey-lemon-ginger tea. The cozy concoction will cheer you up instantly while fortifying your health from within. Honey is packed with antiviral and antibacterial properties. It is also a very healthy substitute of sugar.





Ginger benefits: Ditch your regular tea and try this soothing honey-lemon-ginger tea.



Try these drinks and let us know how you like them in the comments below.







