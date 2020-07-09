SEARCH
Monsoon Special: Amp Up The Rainy Evenings With Poha Pakoda And Masala Chai

All you need to do is make a dry soft-dough like batter with all the ingredients to get the crunchy texture of the dish.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 09, 2020 15:23 IST

Who doesn't like the idea of sitting in the balcony and enjoying the pitter-patter with piping hot chai and pakode! The cold breeze, the sound of rain and the hot sips with crunchy snacks - this is the ultimate combination the monsoon season has to offer. Alongside the regular potato fritters and onion fritters, you will find different unique types of pakodas in different households during monsoon. One such popular example is poha pakoda - a simple and easy deep-fried snack, made with flattened rice (poha), potato and some basic ingredients.

Crunchy from outside and soft from inside, these fritters can be an ideal addition to your house party menu. All you need to do is make a dry soft-dough like batter with all the ingredients to get the crunchy texture of the dish. Do not soak the poha in water to avoid extra moisture in the batter. Excess moisture makes the fritters soggy and prevents from getting the round shape.

Here's How To Make Poha Pakoda | Poha Pakoda Recipe:

Ingredients:

Poha- 1 cup

Maida/cornflour- handful (to bind the batter)

Boiled potatoes- 2 (medium-sized)

Onion- 1 (finely chopped)

Green chilli- 2 (finely chopped)

Ginger- 2 teaspoons (finely chopped)

Coriander leaves- 1 teaspoon

Red chilli powder- half teaspoon

Turmeric (Haldi) powder- half teaspoon

Salt- as per taste

Nigella (kalonji) seeds- half teaspoon

Vegetable oil- to fry

Method:

Clean the Poha in running water and strain the excess water. Do not soak the poha in water.

Now, add all the other ingredients (except oil) to it and mix it to form a thick and dry batter. Avoid using water in the batter.

Heat oil in a kadhai and fry small pakoda balls with of the batter.

Serve it hot with green chutney and a hot cup of masala chai.

Bonus: Here's An Easy Way To Make Masala Chai | Spice-Infused Tea Recipe:

Spice-infused tea and monsoon go hand-in-hand. A kadak cup of masala chai is all you need to spruce up a rainy-gloomy day. According to several health experts, masalas added in the tea also help protect and heal the body from cold, flu and several other infections during this season.

Here's a step-by-step recipe for a perfect cup of masala chai.

Happy Monsoon!



