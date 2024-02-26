Paratha is a staple for breakfast in every North Indian household. It's our comfort food and something that we can never get tired of eating. While some may not be such great fans, others simply cannot do without it. If you fall into the latter category, we are sure you must've tried several different varieties of parathas. Be it the classic aloo or gobhi paratha or unique versions like spinach, beetroot, Mughlai, etc. Adding to the list, we present to you another variety that'll take your taste buds by surprise: moringa paratha. This paratha is quite different and is a must-try for all the paratha lovers out there. Before we introduce you to the recipe, let's see what this paratha is all about.

What Is Moringa Paratha?

As the name suggests, this paratha has moringa (drumsticks) as its key ingredient. Its leaves are combined with the dough along with onions, chillies, and flavourful masalas. The result is this healthy and tasty paratha that is ideal to prepare for breakfast. It's quite wholesome and tastes best when served hot with achaar and butter.

Is Moringa Paratha Good For Health?

Absolutely! Moringa leaves are considered great for our health. They are rich in antioxidants and several vitamins and nutrients. Studies suggest that they can also contribute to better hair and skin health. However, in order to fully reap their benefits, you can make the paratha healthier by skipping the butter. This way, you can cut down on the calories, making it super healthy.

Moringa Paratha Recipe | How To Make Moringa Paratha

To make moringa paratha, start by adding whole wheat flour (atta) to a bowl. To this, add the moringa leaves, spring onions, coriander leaves, green chillies, ginger, and garlic. Mix well and add all the dry masalas, including red chilli powder, haldi, mango powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt. Now, gradually add water to combine everything together and form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and keep it aside for about 20 minutes. Once done, take a small portion and roll it out using a rolling pin. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and drizzle ghee on it. Place the rolled-out paratha over it and let it cook for a few minutes. Flip and cook on the other side. You can apply some more ghee at this stage. Serve hot with a dollop of butter or a side of curd and achaar. Your moringa paratha is ready to be savoured.

Try making this delicious paratha at home and let us know how you enjoyed its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!