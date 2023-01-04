It has been repeatedly stated that early risers live a much healthier life than those who wake up later in the day. Is it, however, sufficient to get up early? Maybe not. The first sip or bite you take has a lot to do with how healthy and energising your morning is going to be. Most of us prefer tea as our first beverage of the day, but there are numerous other beverages that can provide a quick boost to your day with health benefits. For example, coconut water is an excellent way to begin your day. The best part about all of these drinks is that they are all natural and contain no artificial ingredients. Is there anything better than this? Nothing comes to mind! These natural drinks are not only healthy and energising, but they also help prevent various health problems. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list of the drinks. Read on.





Here're 5 Natural Energy Drinks To Kick-Start The Morning

1. Coconut Water - Our Recommendation

Many people consider coconut water to be a miracle drink. It is one of the best beverages to start the day with. It can also be used as a potent natural sports drink for an immediate energy boost. Many health-conscious people swear by it and always keep a bottle handy. We are fortunate to reside in a nation where coconut water is widely available and can be found right outside our front door. You can add a few drops of lemon juice to give it a tangy flavour. For more benefits of coconut water, click here.

2. Nutriboost Smoothie

Looking for a tasty yet filling drink to start your day? This smoothie is tasty, nutritious, and simple to make at home. It is low in calories and high in iron, magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants. Click here for the Nutriboost Smoothie recipe.

3. Kombucha

Kombucha is not only delicious, but it is also beneficial to your overall health. It is a fermented beverage that is high in beneficial probiotics. A glass of kombucha can provide a natural boost if you wake up feeling a little sleepy and find it difficult to get moving. It contains caffeine because it is made from tea, making it a great way to start the day with energy. Click here to know about the recipe and benefits of Kombucha.

4. Spiced Water

If you're looking for a warm beverage that can energise you without caffeine, this is it! It nourishes your mind and body and is full of calming, anti-inflammatory spices. To make this, heat 2 cups of hot water in a small saucepan. Slice 1 inch of fresh ginger. Then add 1/4 teaspoon turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon honey, and 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder. Serve in your favourite cup with a few drops of lemon.

5. Homemade Sattu Shake

Sattu is a nutritional powerhouse that will keep you energised for a longer period of time. It is basically a summer drink that acts as a cooling agent and protects us from heatstroke. Click here for homemade Sattu Shake recipe.

So, what are you waiting for? Try out these energy drinks and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.




