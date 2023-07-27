Some cravings can only be satisfied with chaat. This street food category is the perfect medley of textures and flavours. And it has different treats for every mood! One of the most popular chaat items is aloo chaat or potato chaat. Today, we bring you the recipe for a unique version of this chaat known as Aloo Paneer Chaat. The good news is that it is not only delicious but also healthy. Given the fact that one should avoid street food during the monsoon, it is the perfect time to try making this chaat at home. Find out more below.

Why Is Aloo Paneer Chaat Healthy?

This aloo paneer chaat is filled with the goodness of veggies and homemade chutneys. Photo Credit: iStock

This homemade chaat is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is filled with the goodness of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, coriander, mint, tamarind, and dates. The paneer adds protein and more nutrients to this wholesome chaat. Additionally, this chaat also contains healthy fats and fibre that contribute to your overall health. Most other aloo chaats contain fried potatoes, which reduces the nutritional value of the dish and also increases the calorie count. But in this chaat, the potatoes are only boiled. Although the paneer is stir-fried, it requires much less oil and thus doesn't pose a significant problem.

Is Aloo Paneer Chaat Good For Weight Loss?

You can occasionally indulge in this chaat as part of a weight loss diet. Contrary to popular belief, potatoes do not automatically lead to weight gain. Research suggests that cooked and cooled potatoes are high in resistant starch, which may contribute to weight loss and improved gut health. Furthermore, ingredients such as high-protein paneer, fresh veggies, and nutrient-rich chutneys can all help you with weight management. So take advantage of its benefits and enjoy this spicy chaat soon:

How To Make Aloo Paneer Chaat At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Potato Paneer Chaat

Photo Credit: iStock

Prepare green (hari) chutney by blending mint leaves, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, ginger, and green chillies. Also, prepare a sweet chutney by grinding tamarind, dates, and jaggery with water. Store these chutneys in air-tight jars and keep them ready. In a non-stick pan, heat a little oil and stir-fry paneer pieces until golden. Once done, transfer them into a large bowl. Then add diced potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, and peanuts. Also, mix in crushed peanuts, coriander leaves, chaat masala, and lemon juice. Combine all the ingredients thoroughly. Add the chutneys according to your taste and mix well. To give the chaat an indulgent edge, garnish it with sev just before serving.





The next time you're craving something spicy and satisfying, try making this chaat. Let us know how you like it!

