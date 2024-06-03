Pizzas are often seen as something 'unhealthy', eaten as an indulgence or a cheat meal. However, the problem is not with pizza per se, but rather the ingredients being used. For example, if you are trying to lose weight or eat healthy, frozen pizzas are a big no. Next, even if you eat fresh pizzas from restaurants and cafes, the white refined flour used to make the pizza base is not a healthier option. The solution? You can make a healthy and tasty pizza at home using, not flour, but lentils. Yes, you read that right! Nutritionist Dominique Ludwig has recently shared a red lentil (masoor dal) base pizza recipe on her Instagram handle. Let's check it out!

What Makes The Red Lentil Pizza Recipe Healthier?

The nutritionist explains that swapping the base for red lentils has plenty of advantages. This recipe is "completely gluten-free, higher in protein and fibre and also leaves you feeling lighter compared to eating a regular pizza." According to Healthline, lentils are low in calories, rich in iron and folate, and an excellent source of protein. They pack health-promoting polyphenols and may reduce several heart disease risk factors.

So take advantage of lentils and try this lentil-base pizza recipe today!

Healthy Red Lentil Pizza Recipe | How To Make Red Lentil Pizza Base At Home

Following are the steps shared by the nutritionist to make this healthy pizza recipe at home:





1. Turn the oven to 190 degrees Celsius.

2. Drain the lentils and rinse in a sieve. Shake off excess water and add to a food processor.

3. Blend until smooth and then add olive oil, apple cider vinegar, baking powder, herbs, salt and pepper.

4. Add a little water and blend again until smooth. Let it sit for 5 minutes.

5. Take a baking tray and put a baking sheet on it. Sprinkle baking powder and then spread the mixture over the tray using a spoon.

6. Brush over a thin layer of green pesto and arrange the veggies on top. Do not pile up the veggies or it could be difficult for the dough underneath to cook.

7. Add mozzarella pieces on top and bake for 40 minutes until golden. Enjoy your healthy pizza!





Try this lentil pizza at home and tell us in the comments if you like this healthier pizza recipe.