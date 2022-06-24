Indian street food offers you a variety of things. And in this wide variety, kebabs have a different fan following. These succulent and crisp delights are popular all over the country. You will find them easily in restaurants, cafes, and even with street vendors. These yummy delights always have a perfect texture that makes us want to devour them. Plus, when the aroma of the kebabs being charred over coal comes close to you, then there is no looking back from it! Until now, you all have savoured the popular galauti kebabs, gilafi kebab, boti kebabs, and more. So, how about leaving these classic recipes aside and making a new variety of muthiya kebabs?!





These muthiya kebabs are a variant of our classic chicken kebabs. This recipe requires a bunch of spices and vegetables that give it an extra zing. Even though this recipe may require some additional spices, making it is very easy. While muthiya kebab is mainly made from chicken, you will also find its variations made with mutton, fish, and for vegetarians, from chana dal. For today, we will focus on the chicken variety of these kebabs. Unlike any other kebab dish, you don't need to fry them; instead, you can boil them! Take a look at the recipe below:





Chicken Muthiya Kebab Recipe: Here's How To Make Chicken Muthiya Kebab

First, take a chopper and blend onion, ginger, garlic, mint leaves, and coriander leaves. Now, take minced chicken and add salt, red chilli, pepper, coriander powder, chaat masala, garam masala, chopped green chillies, and cumin seeds. To this, also add the blended mixture. Combine all these well. Now, make small roundels from this and flatten it out. Take a pan and add some water and bring it to a boil. Then add the kebabs to this. Let it cook in the water, and then serve!





