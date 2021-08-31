Who doesn't love curd? It is creamy, cold and tasty! The mellow taste of curd enhances the flavour of our food. Aloo paratha tastes yummier with a creamy bowl of dahi cheeni, dahi goes great with chawal and sabzi! Curd is so versatile that is used in the preparation of our favourite dishes, chicken tikka, malai tikka and more! However, curd has mostly been the side dish or an ingredient in making yummy food. It is time to use curd's star potential and create dishes out of it! We have created a list of yakhni recipes that will just blow your mind!





Here are 5 Yakhni Dishes That Are Must-Try:

Nadru yakhni goes well with rice.

1. Nadru Yakhni

Nadru yakhni is a Kashmiri delicacy that uses the creaminess of curd to create a wholesome dish. The star vegetable of nadru yakhni is kamal kakdi. Kamal Kakdi comes from the stem of the lotus flower, therefore it is known as lotus stem in English. It is also known as nadru in Kashmiri.











Click here for the full recipe of Nadru Yakhni.

Lauki ki yakhni is also called al yakhni.

2. Lauki ki Yakhni

Lauki ki yakhni is a creamy succulent dish that melts in your mouth. The lauki absorbs the creaminess of the curd while cooking, making it flavorful and delicious. This lauki ki yakhni will taste great with steamed rice.











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki ki Yakhni.





3. Chicken Yakhni

Lot of people don't enjoy mutton, that doesn't mean they don't get to try makhni. Chicken yakhni is very similar to mutton yakhni in preparation, the major difference is the use of chicken. The taste is a little difference because of the use of chicken in the dish.











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Yakhni.





4. Mutton Yakhni

Succulent pieces of mutton are infused with cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and a host of other Kashmiri flavours and balanced out in a thick yoghurt-based gravy. Mutton yakhni is an authentic Kashmiri dish that has been passed on by generations.











Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Yakhni.





5. Mutton Yakhni Pulao

A simple recipe with whole spices, mutton yakhni pulao is a subtle yet mouth-watering dish to add to your menu at home. In this recipe, yakhni is a kind of a rich broth or stew of flavorful mutton.











Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Yakhni Pulao.