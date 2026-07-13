The eating-out culture in India doesn't seem to be showing any sign of pausing in July and August. With restaurants launching menus which have been specially designed using the ingredients available during this time of the year, along with new flavour profiles and innovative concepts, we have enough reasons to venture out and experiment despite the humid and rainy days. Right from monsoon-specific comfort meals and revamped classic dishes to unique cocktails, the next few weeks of new launches suggest that our appetite for discovery is anything but waning.

Bengaluru

Monkey Bar Bengaluru Launches The Monkey Burger Fest – A Limited-Time Menu Dedicated to the Ultimate Comfort Food

Monkey Bar at Bengaluru is hosting 'The Monkey Burger Fest', which will be a special limited-time menu of four lavish burgers that will run from 25th June onwards for one month, highlighting the use of quality ingredients and bold taste without fuss; the menu will comprise the OG MoBar Burger made with a combination of pork and beef patty, topped with Monkey burger sauce, dill pickles, and caramelized onions, the Peri Peri Fried Chicken Burger, with a buttermilk fried chicken thigh patty topped with curry leaf mayo and pickled onions, the Vegetarian Truffle Shroom Melt Burger with a crispy mushroom patty along with truffle aioli, and the Bombay Chilli Cheese Aloo Burger made with a patty of aloo tikki, green chutney mayo, pickles, and lettuce.





A Taste of Home: Discover the Timeless Flavours of Kayastha Cuisine at Zarf



Pop-Up Kayastha Cuisine at Zarf at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, from 16th to 18th July, introduces unique home-made recipes which come from the traditional style of Mughlai and Awadhi cooking; curated by Mrs. Venu Mathur of Bageechi Kitchen, the list includes Mutton Parsinde, Daddy's Dal Meat, Mutton Biryani, Bedmi Aloo with Nagori Halwa, Keema Samosa and Kulle. The exclusive event offers guests a chance to sample home-made Kayastha cuisine that has been nurtured and perfected within families over the years.



This Monsoon, Savour The Great Kebab Affair with Wine at DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Airport

The Great Kebab Affair is a specially curated dining affair for the monsoons at Brew 33 Bar Lounge in DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Airport, featuring an interesting combination of smoke-filled kebabs paired with an extensive wine program; the vegetarian offering includes Kurkure Paneer Gullar Kebab, Asparagus & Broccoli Tikki and Beetroot Peanut Butter Kebab while the non-vegetarian offerings include CMB Chicken Kebab, Gosht Nanoba Kebab and Dakshini Fish Tikka, all served alongside Fratelli wines as part of the Taste the Story program.

Delhi

Rumour Unveils A New Seasonal Cocktail Menu Where Wine Takes On A New Role.

Rumour of Vasant Vihar is all set to introduce a seasonally new cocktails menu, which will go an extra mile to bring in the winery and speakeasy concept of the bar into their cocktails, mixing the world of wine with cocktail in unique cocktails that promise comfort in a surprising manner; a carefully crafted ten cocktails menu by Head Bartender Sumit, which is the first time Rumour is combining wine and whisky in their menu, using fresh fruits, wine foams and reductions, housemade liqueurs and infusions based on familiar flavors and not the unfamiliar ones. Some notable cocktails in the menu are On Cloud Wine (gin, passion fruit, kaffir lime and white wine foam), Barrel Rouge (whisky, seasonal berries and wine reduction), Pink Harvest, Citrus Cuvée, Vineyard Picante, Gossip in the Greens, Just Between Us, Caught Red Handed, Off the Record and Midnight Cellar, using gondhoraj lime, housemade limoncello, peanut whiskey and basil foam in the menu.

Addoni's Unveils an Immersive Cabaret Experience Alongside a New Menu That Brings the World to the Table

There are also going to be new cabaret evenings with a completely new menu that incorporates different flavors from all over the world; each Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 p.m., there will be a dramatic four-act dinner show with live music, dancing, and storytelling; all a guest has to do is make a reservation and order an à la carte menu. The contemporary European menu that Addoni's introduces is influenced not only by the region's cuisine but also global cuisine; it starts with appetizers such as Chermoula Sole with Harissa Tomato & Rice Crisp, Canadian Scallops with Tobiko Orange Butter Emulsion and Mushroom Duxelles & Brie Phyllo Pouches, continues with grills like Wazwan Mutton Seekh with Saffron Butter, Hempseed Chutney & Bakarkhani and Henry IV Roast Chicken, features main courses Saikyo Miso Glazed Alaskan Black Cod with Broccoli Lemongrass Salsa, Pepper Duck Curry, Chicken Ghee Roast Bowl and Peruvian Ceviche as well as health-conscientious dishes like Tempeh & Muhammara and Crispy Summer Rolls, and ends up with desserts Russian Honey Cake with Caramelised Honey, Cream Cheese Mousse & Yoghurt Sorbet and Matcha Popsicle.

Café De Flora Launches New Summer Menu Celebrating European Café Culture and Seasonal Dining

Café De Flora has launched its brand new Summer Menu, which has been curated on the theme of holidays in Europe, cafe culture of Paris and indulgence of Riviera, all centered around brunching, beverages and social dining. Some dishes that feature on the menu include Mango Chipotle Fried Chicken Sando, Cacio e Pepe Pasta and Corn Ribs, while the beverages include Blue Pea Earth Matcha Latte, Orange Espresso, Ocean Latte and Blue Pea Latte. The café has also included some summer smoothies in its menu including Passion Fruit Mango and Floral Avocado Kale. Founder of Café De Flora, Jasmehar Singh Sabharwal said that the new menu has been developed with the idea of capturing "the feeling of a European summer."

Goa

From Far Shores to the Anjuna Coast: Jolene by the Sea Unveils a Menu A table that has seen the world.

The popular restaurant 'Jolene by the Sea' in Anjuna, Goa, has launched a new menu that brings the world of flavors together at its seaside establishment, using the theme of Susegad created by Executive Chef Mrunal that is based on an easy and relaxed approach towards food and eating, where trips to Madrid, Bangkok, Alleppey and Coorg combine to give an experience on the Goan dining table; the coastal-themed Chef's Special Coastal Susegad Vibes menu includes dishes like Jungle Juice Infused Mushroom Chilli with Poi, Cashew and Potato Chilli Croquettes with tamarind chilli dip, Sexy Squids Frits with Aldona Chilli Mayo, Peri-Peri Jumbo Prawns with Kokum Butter and Mama's Love native chicken with coastal bread, while the world-inspired menu includes dishes like Madrid-to-Mapusa Prawns, Bangkok Coconut Green Curry, Greek-Style Lamb Chops, Signature Uthappam Tacos, Coorg-Style Chicken Stew, Banana Leaf Wrapped Chonak, Alleppey Style Fish Curry and Neapolitan pizzas including Goan Chorizo Pizza, charcoal grilled items, salads and rice bowls; the desserts on offer include Tropical Coconut Panna Cotta, Black Forest Brioche, Burnt Basque Cheesecake, House Tiramisu and 12-Layer Chocolate Cake.

Mumbai

Monsoon Fish Menu and Monsoon Special Wadval Thali from Chaitanya.

The monsoon this time, Chaitanya has come up with an exclusive Monsoon Fish Menu, proving once again that it's possible to get your fish cravings satisfied during the monsoon season through its special offering of fish from freshwater rivers like Sule (Ladyfish), Tamboshi (Mangroves Red Snapper), Bandoshi (Maze Rabbitfish), Shetka (Silver Bream) and Mud Crabs, cooked the traditional Malvani way and available for a limited period only in Chaitanya outlets; in addition, taking inspiration from the childhood memories of monsoons of Chaitanya's Founder Mitra, Chaitanya brings back Wadval Chicken Thali, served in Patravali and Dron, with Chicken Masala, Malvani Vade, Roasted Kaleji and Solkadhi.

Sweeney Introduces Sizzling Stone Bowls & Artisanal Teas for Mumbai's Monsoon Season

Now that the Mumbai monsoon season has arrived, Sweeney has decided to launch a new offering, which includes Sizzling Stone Bowls and Artisanal Tea Collection, especially for the rains and the evenings spent under its very famous mango tree, focusing on warmth, comfort and strong Asian flavours; the idea behind the Sizzling Stone Bowls has been inspired from the traditional Asian Hot Stone Dining where these bowls are served sizzling hot, and the collection comprises four types – Thai Vegetarian Udon Noodle, Miso Vegetable Sticky Rice, Thai Chicken Rice Noodle and Prawn Bibimbap Rice with different layers of vegetables, signature sauces and fresh garnishing, along with an Artisanal Tea Collection, which includes Green Tea, Earl Grey, Chamomile, Peppermint and Butterfly Blue Pea Tea.

Nōdo Turns Up the Warmth: Introducing the Monsoon Menu

With the arrival of monsoon rains in Mumbai, Nōdo, a Japanese ramen and sushi bar in Andheri, has come up with a special Monsoon Menu featuring a variety of warming soups, crunchy texture, and an ample amount of spices; the menu includes three varieties of ramen, namely, Tantanmen Ramen (Vegetarian), Kara Katsu Ramen (Chicken), and Kara Tori Ramen, along with Vegetarian and Chicken Gyozas, and further complemented with Zesty Avocado Crispy Rice Sushi and Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice Sushi, and finally a Hot Chocolate to cap off the menu during the season of monsoons, which will run until 15th August at Nōdo, Andheri.



Monsoon Menu at Someplace Else

Someplace Else is welcoming the rains with a specially curated Monsoon Menu, bringing together nostalgic bar bites and handcrafted cocktails built for the season; the food line-up features the Pakoda Basket, Charred Cottage Cheese & Corn Flatbread and Rainbow Salt & Pepper Prawns, paired with monsoon-inspired cocktails like the Chai Fashioned, an Old Fashioned infused with masala chai reduction, and After the Rain, a gin-based cocktail with yuzu, lemongrass and kaffir lime, making it a warm, comforting pick for rainy evenings with friends.

Jaipur

Opera Jaipur Introduces New Menu Celebrating Contemporary Italian Dining With Global Flavours

The new Opera Jaipur menu is a fusion of Mediterranean cuisine, European cooking techniques and exotic international flavors with a focus on contrasts – cold against hot, smooth against crisp – resulting in shareable and ingredient-oriented dishes; some of these dishes include Smashed Cucumber Salad served with miso emulsion and fried chilli, Scarlet Pear Salad served with whipped feta and pistachio, Mediterranean Toast, Falafel & Pita Bun Sandwich, and Truffle Cheese Garlic Bread; Neapolitan pizzas such as Sundried Tomatina, Pesto Artichoke, and Wild Mushroom & Miso Pie as well as pastas such as Gorgonzola Spaghetti with truffle oil and parmesan, and Cacio e Pepe have also been introduced.