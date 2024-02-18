Tiny and flavourful, chocolate chips bring out a burst of sweetness in our cookies and cakes. These delights can elevate the flavour of any ingredient they are made or baked with. From snacks to beverages, the versatility of chocolate chips knows no bounds. But are you struggling to use chocolate chips after baking the last batch of cookies? Then fret not! In this article, we will explore different ways you can incorporate chocolate chips into food other than baking. From healthy snacking options to delectable desserts, we have got you covered! Read on to learn 5 creative ways to use chocolate chips other than baking!

Enhance the flavour of your trail mix by adding chocolate chips to it.

Here Are 5 Ways To Use Chocolate Chips Other Than Baking

1. Trail Mix

With leftover chocolate chips, you can make a flavourful trail mix for binge snacking. For the unversed, trail mix is a type of snack mix that typically combines an assortment of dried fruits and nuts, berries, seeds, etc. Whether you prefer almonds, cashews, or peanuts, the addition of chocolate chips adds a sweet touch to a wholesome snack, without compromising its benefits!

2. Hot Chocolate

The ultimate lip-smacking drink, hot chocolate is every second person's comfort drink. With leftover chocolate chips, you can easily make yourself a piping hot cup of hot chocolate. Simply add chocolate chips to warm milk or any non-dairy alternative of your choice. Top it with a dash of vanilla extract and cinnamon to make a rich and creamy hot chocolate!

3. Chocolate Fondue

We are sure you love chocolate-covered fruits, so why not make this easy dish at home!? You can easily make chocolate fondue at home by melting chocolate chips with a bit of heavy cream or any vegan cream of your choice. Aside from fruits, you can also have this chocolate fondue with marshmallows or cubes of leftover dry cake.

Chocolate chips can easily be made into fondue.

4. Chocolate Parfait

Easy no-bake dessert, you can easily use your leftover chocolate chips in parfait. Parfait is creamy and delicious and adding a dash of chocolate chips would do nothing but elevate its flavour. To make easy chocolate parfait at home, layer chocolate chips with yoghurt and crushed biscuits and repeat the process until it's on top. Trust us, it will be loved by kids and adults alike!

5. Homemade Ice Cream Topping

You can easily transform your regular vanilla ice cream into a delectable dessert by mixing melted chocolate in it. Simply sprinkle some chocolate chips over scoops of vanilla ice cream along with a little bit of melted chocolate. You can also mix chocolate chips into softened ice cream to make homemade chocolate chip ice cream!





