SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Osaman Recipe: This Gujarati-Style Rasam Can Be A Flavourful Addition To Your Summer Diet

Osaman Recipe: This Gujarati-Style Rasam Can Be A Flavourful Addition To Your Summer Diet

Osaman is spiced dal water, which includes the benefits of toor dal, kokum, jaggery and all that is good.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: April 07, 2020 14:39 IST

Reddit
Osaman Recipe: This Gujarati-Style Rasam Can Be A Flavourful Addition To Your Summer Diet
Highlights
  • Osaman is rasam-like spiced dal water
  • Osaman is a Gujarati dish made with toor dal
  • Kokum and jaggery play important part in the recipe



The summer season is almost here and it is the time when we indulge more on foods that are comforting, less spicy and easy to digest. Whenever we talk about comfort food, the first few names that come up in mind are dal-chawal, kadhi-chawal, rasam-chawal et al. But did you hear about osaman? It is basically a Gujarati dish, somewhat similar to rasam in south Indian cuisine; just that rasam is spicier than osaman. Osaman is spiced dal water, which includes the benefits of toor dal, kokum, jaggery and all that is good. The dish is a delicious combination of sweet and tangy flavours.

Also Read: Raw Mango Rasam: Welcome The Summer With This South Indian Soup

Health Benefits Of Toor Dal:

Toor dal, also known as arhar dal, makes this dish protein-rich. As per the USDA nutritional data, a 100 grams serving of toor dal has 21.7 grams of protein. Alongside, it is power-packed with several essential vitamins, minerals and dietary fibres, which promote weight loss.

Also Read:Summer Diet: Watch How To Make Raw Mango Dal (Kache Aam Ki Dal) At Home

Here's The Recipe For Osaman:

Ingredients:

Toor dal- 1 cup

Water- 2 cups

Haldi (turmeric powder)- 1 teaspoon

Ghee-2 tablespoon

Laung (cloves)- 4

Dal chini (cinnamon stick)- 1

Elaichi (cardamom)- 2-3

Rai (mustard seeds)- half teaspoon

Jeera (cumin seeds)- half teaspoon

Hing (asafoetida)- half teaspoon

Curry leaves- 2 springs

Lal Mirch (dry whole red chilli)- 2 pieces

Ginger paste- 1 teaspoon

Green chilli- 4 (slited)

Kokum- 3-4 (soaked in water)

Gur (jaggery)- 2-3 tablespoons

Black pepper powder- to taste

Salt- to taste

Coriander leaves- to garnish (chopped)

Preparation:

Wash the dal and put it in a pressure cooker with water, turmeric and salt; let it boil.

After 3 to 4 whistles, switch off the flame and strain the water of the dal. Store the water because that is what we need for the cooking.

Now, take a kadhai, pour the ghee and heat it up.

Put hing, red chilli, cardamom, cinnamon, clove, cumin, mustard seeds and curry leaves and sauté. Do not burn the spices.

As the spices start crackling, add ginger paste, green chilli and sauté for half a second.

Add the dal water, jaggery, kokum and salt (if needed) and bring to boil. Stir occasionally in between. Do not forget that the dish tastes somewhat sweet-tangy.

If you do not have kokum, use lemon juice instead.

Switch off the flame and add black pepper powder and chopped coriander leaves and close the lid.

Serve hot with steamed rice. Happy cooking!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Gujarati CuisineRasamOsamanKokum BenefitsToor DalArhar DalSouth Indian Food
Rahul Khanna Cooks Pasta At Home In Self-Quarantine. Shares Recipe Too! (Pics Inside)
Rahul Khanna Cooks Pasta At Home In Self-Quarantine. Shares Recipe Too! (Pics Inside)
Lockdown Snack: This Gift Wrapped Samosa Is Sure To Excite Your Kids (Watch Recipe Video)
Lockdown Snack: This Gift Wrapped Samosa Is Sure To Excite Your Kids (Watch Recipe Video)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com