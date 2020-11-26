Pavachi Bhaji: This Quick, Spicy Maharashtrian Breakfast Is Our Current Obsession (Recipe Inside) 

Pav is an intrinsic part of Maharashtrian cuisine

Maharashtrian cuisine has fancied foodies from across generations. The generous use of spices, local ingredients and the perfect balance of flavour makes Maharashtrian food truly a class apart. The moment we think about Maharashtrian food, usual suspects like pav bhaji, vada pav, puran poli crowd the mind. If you are even slightly privy to Maharashtrian food, you would know about the significance of pav in the cuisine. The ubiquitous bread can be found in a gamut of Maharashtrian dishes and one such dish is pavachi bhaji, which is more like a fiery bread upma, doused in a mashed vegetable gravy. In case you missed it, a while back Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor gave her home-made pavachi bhaji a shoutout too.





(Also Read: Watch Video: This Healthy Pav Bhaji Recipe Is The Perfect Dinner For Your Family)





Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular Maharashtrian dishes

So, here's what makes the dish so incredible. First of all, it is so easy to put together. All you need to do is to tear the bread in small chunks and toss it up in a special masala made with onion, potatoes, chillies and a host of rustic spices. Another reason why we love it has to do with the room it leaves for you to exhibit your creativity. You can add whatever you want to your masala to make it more flavourful. Remember, the more flavourful your masala the more fabulous is your whole dish as the bread chunks also soak in the masala that you prepare.

(Also Read: 11 Best Maharashtrian (marathi) Recipes | Easy Maharashtrian Recipes)











Here's a recipe that you can try at home today.





Ingredients:





6 Bread Slices





1 medium onion, chopped





2 green chillies, slit





1 potato, thinly sliced





1 small tomato, chopped





2 tbsp finely chopped coriander





½ tsp turmeric





½ tsp red chilli powder





½ tsp cumin seeds





½ tsp mustard seeds





Oil to cook





Salt to taste





Method:





1. Heat some oil in a pan, and add cumin seeds and mustard seeds.





2. Once the seeds begin to splutter, add onions and green chillies.





3. Lower the flame. Cook till onions become translucent.





4. Add potatoes and stir for a few minutes.





5. Add tomatoes and stir briefly.





6. Add a cup of water, cover the lid and allow everything to cook.





7. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, stir for a minute or two.





8. Cut the bread slices in small bite-sized chunks, and add it to the masala.





9. Mix till the bread chunks are nicely coated.





10. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.















