Christmas is just around the corner and we can't keep calm! Everyone is excited about the upcoming festive extravaganza. Delicious treats - predominantly cakes - hold a special place in our hearts when we talk about Christmas celebrations. Many like to host Christmas parties too in order to spend some quality time with friends and family. However, along with other preparations, deciding on drool-worthy cakes could be a challenge. We have prepared a list of five delicious cakes that you can make within just 30 minutes of your time. Take a look.

5 Cake Recipes To Make Under 30 Minutes

Here's a fuss-free recipe for all those who wish to savour a delicious chocolate cake without eggs. Besides other ingredients, raisins and walnuts also go into the preparation of this delicious sweet delight. We bet this cake will make your Christmas party a memorable one.

Atta cake is simple and delicious

While deciding on cakes for your Christmas party, do consider this one as it surely will spruce the dessert scene. White chocolate cheesecake can be quickly made with easily available ingredients. This cake topped with raspberry crush looks truly enticing, to say the least.

This is a perfect cake recipe for any occasion that's simple and versatile. You ask how? Butterless sponge cake is simple but tastes amazing. Besides that, you can choose to experiment with it as far as the icing or decoration is concerned. Seems great, isn't it?





Can you resist molten chocolate oozing out of a yummy cake? Well, if you are a sucker for chocolates, this classic chocolate lava cake will make you go weak on the knees. You can include this for your Christmas party menu and it will leave your guests asking for more.

This gorgeous-looking cake tastes heavenly and would surely make for a perfect Christmas party. The added advantage is that you can make it in just 30 minutes. This appetising cake comes with pineapple and coconut flakes decorated on the top.

Pineapple cake is delicious

