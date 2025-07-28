In the mood for Desi Chinese food, but worried about spending too much money? While it's easy to cook many Desi Chinese dishes at home, sometimes we all crave that specific restaurant-style taste. If that's the case with you, there are food delivery apps that can help you satisfy your cravings. We have listed some popular Desi Chinese dishes that you can find at budget-friendly restaurants and humble food joints. Opting for these treats will ensure you have a delicious meal without burning a hole in your pocket.

Here Are 8 Popular Desi Chinese Dishes For A Budget-Friendly Meal:

1. Manchow Soup

This hot and spicy soup is known for its bold flavours. It's made with chopped veggies, soy sauce, garlic, and green chillies. If you want a non-veg version, just add shredded chicken. This soup is often topped with crispy fried noodles that lend an irresistible crunch to every spoonful. This desi Chinese dish is especially comforting on rainy days or chilly nights.





Also Read: 8 Budget-Friendly Snacks To Order When You're In Office And Craving Something Tasty

2. Spring Rolls

Desi-Chinese dishes are all about strong flavours and exciting textures. Spring rolls are loved for their crispy exterior. These pocket delights can have a wide variety of fillings - veggies, mushrooms, egg, chicken, etc. Spring rolls are a must-have at any party. If you're not planning to make it at home, order it via a food delivery app. Don't forget to serve it with schezwan/chilli sauce.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

3. Paneer Chilli

This is one of the most popular Desi Chinese dishes among vegetarians. Soft cubes of paneer are tossed in a fiery, tangy sauce. This zingy treat combines the yumminess of soy, garlic, green chillies, and peppers. Paneer Chilli can be served dry as an appetiser or as a thick gravy with rice/noodles.

4. Chicken Lollipop

This chicken starter is a cult favourite at every Indo-Chinese joint. They feature deep-fried drumettes coated in a spicy red batter. Juicy on the inside, crunchy on the outside, desi Chinese Chicken Lollipops are loved by children. But even adults love gleefully tearing into them with their hands and enjoying the indulgence.

5. Momos/Dumplings

Most Desi-Chinese restaurants have some form of momo/dumpling/wonton on their menus. They could be steamed, pan-fried or deep-fried. They could be stuffed with vegetarian or non-vegetarian ingredients - and the flavour options are numerous too. Safe to say, this is a classic snack you cannot go wrong with.





Also Read: What You Can Eat In Hyderabad For Just Rs. 50 - And Still Feel Full

6. Schezwan Fried Rice

Any Desi-Chinese feast would be incomplete without fried rice. This dish has many variations. If you want to save money by avoiding gravy, opt for schezwan fried rice. It is a beloved twist on regular fried rice. The addition of schezwan sauce makes it a smoky, fiery, and slightly tangy delight.

7. Hakka Noodles

Nothing beats the sensation of slurping freshly made hakka noodles. Don't you agree? These wok-tossed noodles are a staple at all Desi-Chinese food joints. You can relish them with different sauces and gravies. Common options are veg, egg or chicken hakka noodles. If you're craving some right now, order it online.

8. Manchurian Gravy

Wondering what to pair your rice or noodles with? Manchurian gravy is a popular choice. It features deep-fried veg or chicken balls dunked in a thick, glossy sauce with a few shredded veggies. Flavoured with soy, garlic, chillies and more, it is the ultimate Desi-Chinese comfort food.





If you find yourself craving other Asian flavours this season, here are some delicious noodle soups you must try.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.