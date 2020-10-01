Protein-Rich Snack: Andhra-Special Lobia Beans Vada Recipe

Protein-rich lobia vada recipe is a must-try.

Whenever we think of making special snacks to pair with our evening tea, pakoda, samosa, vada, tikki etc. come to our mind. There's no denying that we will continue to desire spicy fried snacks no matter how hard we try to avoid them for health reasons. But, if the same fried snacks come with a whole lot of nutrients, we might not feel too bad hogging on them. If you agree with us, give this Andhra-special lobia vada snack a try.





Called 'Alasanda Vada' in Andhra Pradesh, lobia vada is a popular street food in the region. Just like other Indian street foods, lobia vada can also be easily made at home. Lobia beans (black-eyed peas) are quite rich in proteins and fibre, making this decadent a filling meal to cater to our everyday evening hunger. In fact, you can also dunk the leftover vada in a thick onion-tomato gravy to make lobia curry for dinner!





(Also Read: Make Lobia For A Tasty And Healthy Meal - Watch Recipe Video)





Lobia is a protein-rich bean.

Protein-Rich Lobia Vada Recipe -

Ingredients:

1 cup Lobia (Black Eyed Beans)

1 large Onion, chopped

Half tsp Cumin Seeds

Half tsp Turmeric Powder

2 Green Chillies, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste (or grated garlic and ginger)

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

10 Curry Leaves, chopped

Oil for frying





How To Make:

Step 1: Soak the black-eyed beans for three to four hours in water with some salt.

Step 2: Drain water and grind the beans to make a coarse paste. Add a few drops of water if required. If using fresh garlic and ginger, you can grind them with the beans.

Step 3 - Transfer the paste in a bowl, add salt, red chilli powder, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, curry leaves, turmeric powder, cumin seeds and chopped onions. Knead lightly to make a soft dough.

Step 4 - Divide the dough into round balls or discs. Deep fry them in the low-medium flame till brown and crunchy. Frying on high flame may cook the outer layer fast but the vada will be undercooked from the inside. Once nicely fried, serve them hot.





Lobia vada is full of nutrition but if you want to make it absolutely healthy, you can choose to bake them, air-fry them or saute them in a pan with little oil. Pair this delicious, protein-rich snack with coconut chutney or mint chutney or tomato sauce.









