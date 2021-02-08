World Pizza Day: 7 Best Veg Pizza Recipes That You Must Try At Home

World pizza day is celebrated every year on 9th February.

Highlights World pizza day is celebrated every year on 9th February

One can bake a perfect pizza at home

Here are 7 of the best veg pizza recipes you can try at home

Picture a freshly-baked pizza with a crispy thin crust, layered with subtle flavours of spices and herbs and topped with oodles of grated cheese and fresh basil leaves. Aren't you slurping already? A perfectly baked pizza is something nobody can ever resist. The Italian staple, with its different play of flavours, has taken over the world so much that 9th of February every year is celebrated as World Pizza Day! Doesn't each one of us have a go-to pizza place in our vicinity? But if you are someone who loves the aroma of home-baked pizza and loves to play with different ingredients for your topping, we've got you covered. Here are 7 of the best veg pizza recipes you can try at home to celebrate the love for pizza.





(Also Read: 12 Best Pizza Recipes)





7 Veg Pizza Recipes To Try At Home:

A pizza that is irresistibly delicious and healthy, Pizza Pianta is made with a crispy thin crust made of millet flour, tapioca flour and soy milk. It is topped with dollops mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce along with crispy sautéed veggies and garnished with fresh basil. Find the full recipe here.





World Pizza Day 2021

This one is quick, easy, delicious and full with the goodness of avocadoes, mushrooms and zucchini! Yes, you read that right! Greek-style pizza is loaded with pizza cheese, zesty pizza sauce and veggies that are sure to keep you hooked until the last bite. Click here for the recipe.

World Pizza Day 2021

If you are someone who cannot imagine pizza without tonnes of cheese layered over the base with spices, veggies and herbs, this pizza bursting with cheese is just the one for you. And guess what? The homemade dough is made without yeast! Yep, you read that right. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: World Pizza Day: 5 Best Non-Veg Pizza Recipes You Can Try At Home)





World Pizza Day 2021

Fresh veggies like onion, green and red bell peppers combined with heavenly cheese spread all over with a zesty tomato sauce layered over the base, created a magnificent classic treat that is sure to impress the crowd. Find the full recipe here.





World Pizza Day 2021

5. Margherita Pizza

The most popular from the list, Margherita pizza is believed by many Italians to resemble the colours of the Italian flag with red (tomato), white (mozzarella) and green (basil). It truly is an all-time favourite one that never disappoints! Click here for the recipe.





World Pizza Day 2021

Isn't a combination of healthy and tasty all we look for in everything we eat? This multigrain pizza is exactly that! With a base made from scratch using whole wheat flour, oats, maize flour and nutrient-dense seeds, this pizza is a dream. Find the recipe here.





World Pizza Day 2021

Nothing fancy but just fresh, homemade pizza dough topped with olive oil, fresh rosemary and chopped garlic, baked to perfection lending an aroma that is hard to resist! Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

Try these absolutely delicious veg pizza recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Happy World Pizza Day 2021!









