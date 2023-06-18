Let's admit it: our taste buds automatically start to tingle as soon as the weekend approaches. During the week, we are stuck in a constant spiral of work that barely leaves us any time to address our foodie cravings. And even if we do indulge in some guilty pleasures, we prefer ordering them from outside. As we have ample time over the weekend, we don't mind whipping up some of these mouth-watering delights at home. It could be an exotic dish that you've been wanting to make or perhaps a decadent dessert to impress your guests, our foodie desires literally have no limit. Today, we bring you a yummy chicken snack recipe that you'll absolutely fall in love with and that is perfect to indulge in this weekend: tandoori chicken strips.





What Are Tandoori Chicken Strips?

Tandoori chicken strips are just like tandoori chicken, but crispier. To make this yummy snack, chicken strips are marinated in a flavourful tandoori masala mixture and then baked to perfection. They are perfectly crispy on the outside, and as soon as you bite into them, you'll feel the juicy and succulent chicken in them, which is absolutely drool-worthy. The best part is that they are baked instead of deep-fried, which makes them a tasty indulgence without the fear of putting on kilos.



What To Serve With Tandoori Chicken Strips?

Tandoori chicken strips can be paired with a variety of accompaniments. If you like something creamy along with it, opt for mayonnaise. And if you wish to add some spice, go for a spicy tandoori sauce or dip. Serve them as an appetiser or snack, and they'll definitely be a crowd-pleaser at your next dinner party.





Tandoori chicken is one of the best Indian snacks. Image Credit: iStock



Tandoori Chicken Strips Recipe: How To Make Tandoori Chicken Strips

To make these chicken strips, you only need a few basic ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen. First, add curd, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, tandoori masala, oil, and salt to a bowl. Mix well. Add the chicken strips to this mixture and make sure to coat them well. Cover the bowl with cling wrap and refrigerate for an hour or so. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees C. Now, line the baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the marinated chicken strips on it. Make sure to drip off any excess marinade and keep them evenly spaced. Once done, let the chicken strips cool for a while. Garnish with coriander leaves, and enjoy!





