As a foodie, is there any ingredient that, as far as you can remember, you have always felt drawn to? Not a dish, but an element or flavour that you find yourself craving, find yourself adding to food - sometimes inexplicably, sometimes obsessively? For me, it has always been garlic. I have fond memories as a kid of sitting by my mother as she peeled garlic bulbs and sneaking a few cloves to eat raw. Relatives would joke that the habit gave me super-immunity. I grew up to become a garlic bread fanatic as a teen, and an unapologetic aglio e olio admirer as an adult. Strong, undeniable, versatile... it is the flavour of garlic that has perfumed many of my foodie memories over the years - including a recent one that has inspired this article.





A few weeks ago, I attended a culinary showcase titled 'Laapi Chokha' at Maya, Trident Bandra Kurla, Mumbai. Helmed by Chefs Sangeeta Dhar and Vimal Dhar, it spotlighted traditional delicacies from Mewar and Marwar. I had the opportunity to discover a range of lesser-known Rajasthani dishes, which delighted me with their aromatic intricacies. The one that surprised me the most arrived at the end. It was garlic in a form I had never encountered before - as a key part of a dessert. Staunch garlic lover that I am, I admit to being rather dubious when I first heard that we were going to be served a "garlic halwa." But all it took was two small spoons to win me over. I have been singing praises of this Rajasthani-style lehsun (garlic) ka halwa ever since.





I was curious to know more about this unique dessert, and the passionate chefs obligingly shared some insights into its origins and preparation:

History Of Garlic Halwa

According to Chef Sangeeta Dhar, the Nawabs of Arcot from the Tamil Nadu region were the first to make and popularise a halwa made with garlic. This was during the 18th century. The chef explained, "This sweet treat came to be known as 'Nawabi Halwa' and was traditionally prepared during festivals and special celebrations. Over time, it became a beloved dessert across southern India and gradually spread to other parts of the country, often taking on regional variations. Eventually, it was also adopted into the royal kitchens of Rajasthan and other princely states, becoming part of their refined culinary traditions."

What Makes Garlic Halwa Unique?

Rajasthani Recipe: This halwa incorporates garlic in a unique way. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Savoury desserts are no longer a novel concept for most of us. You may already be familiar with Indian treats like mirchi ka halwa and international examples like olive oil cakes. But garlic halwa seems to me to be a class apart. It has a flavour that is sharp yet sweet, subtle yet undeniable. This dessert takes something famously pungent and turns it into the star ingredient of a traditional pudding. The transformation seems fascinating. The ingenuity of it lies in the technique. Read the recipe below to understand it better.





How To Make Garlic Halwa | Recipe For Rajasthani-Style Lehsun Ka Halwa

(Recipe courtesy: Dr. Chef Sangeeta Dhar)

Boil water in a deep pan. Add peeled garlic cloves along with 1/2 teaspoon of alum powder. Boil together for around 4-5 minutes. Drain the water and thoroughly rinse the garlic cloves and the pan. Repeat this boiling and rinsing process 6-8 times. Continue doing so until the strong, pungent aroma of garlic is significantly reduced or completely neutralised. After the final rinse, let the garlic cloves cool slightly. Grind them into a smooth paste while adding milk gradually. Set aside for later use. To start making the halwa, heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai. Add the garlic paste made earlier to the hot ghee. Cook it on a low flame. Stir the paste continuously until it turns golden brown and aromatic. Gradually add the milk to the kadhai and continue stirring frequently. Once the mixture begins to thicken, add fresh khoya (mawa). Keep cooking until the mixture deepens in colour to a rich, dark brown. Stir in the sugar and continue cooking for another 6-8 minutes, or until the mixture begins to leave the sides of the pan and the ghee starts to separate. Add cardamom powder along with almond and pistachio flakes. Mix well to combine. Enjoy the garlic halwa hot.

How Long Can You Store Garlic Halwa Made At Home?

The lehsun ka halwa needs to be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Chef Sangeeta advises against storage beyond a week. She points out, "The strong aroma and natural oils in garlic tend to intensify over time, which affects both flavour and texture. For the best taste and nutritional benefits, it is recommended to consume garlic halwa fresh or within a few days of preparation."





If you're a garlic lover like me or simply someone who wants to taste a unique type of dessert, this garlic halwa recipe is a must-try. Make it soon and let us know what you think of it!