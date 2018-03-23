Ramphal (Bullock's Heart) Benefits And Ways To Use It In Your Daily Diet!

Highlights Ramphal also known as bullocks heart has various health benefits

fruits , there is ramphal, also known as bullock's heart, which is known to have numerous health and beauty benefits. This green coloured ripened fruit is believed to have high amounts of antioxidants vitamin C , calcium, phosphorus and a generous amount of iron content in it. The phytonutrients make this fruit an unmissable bet. Did you know that ramphal belongs to the same family as custard apple , which is the Annona family?

This fruit is generally grown in India's tropical regions like Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and throughout the lower southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

How Does Ramphal Taste Like?

Ramphal has a creamy yet granular texture and they taste mildly sweet. Ramphals have lesser amount of seeds as compared to custard apple.

Health Benefits Of Ramphal

. Ramphal is known to enhance the immunity system of our body; thanks to the presence of vitamin C content. Vitamin C is known to help neutralise free radicals in the body and further keep it healthy.Ramphal may help to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular problems. Vitamin C in the fruit helps to dilate blood vessels in case of high cholesterol and high blood pressure and further regulate the conditions.. The presence of vitamin B6 in the fruit helps to control fat deposited near the heart, further preventing heart related issues. Moreover, this vitamin also inhibits the development of kidney stones.. Iron content in ramphal assists the production of haemoglobin and help transport oxygen to the various cells of the body. This fruit is definitely beneficial for the people with anaemia.. Deficiency of iron can lead to muscle spasms and cramps. Load up on this and ensure smooth blood flow in the body to avoid any cramps.

Here's How You Can Use Ramphal In Your Daily Diet

One of the best ways to load up on ramphal is to make a delicious milkshake by blending milk, nuts, cinnamon and the fruit.. Add the fruit to the custard and add dry fruits and nuts.Simply make ramphal ice-cream and enjoy summertime!

Ramphal is not commonly available on street-side thelas; however, you can easily find it in supermarkets. So, go on and enjoy your daily dose of this lip-smacking creamy fruit this summer!