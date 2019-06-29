Recipe Video: Make Sweet Samosa With Healthy Fruits Filling For Kids

Healthy Samosa For Kids

A spicy, crispy samosa with chutney is always welcome when hunger strikes at odd hours. Coupled with tea, the combo meal lures our appetite like nothing else. We all have grown up eating samosas with slight variations in terms of its filling. With a shuffle between potatoes (aloo), peas (matar) and even (lentils) dal - samosa in any form captivates us. It's only kids who might not really take to its hot, spicy taste. Many kids don't like samosas as it just doesn't fit well with their appetite. Most of the kids are drawn towards anything sweet. So, a great way to feed them a samosa is to alter it to match their liking - make it sweet!





Yes, the concept of sweet samosa exists. Now, when a day comes when you crave for a samosa, make it for yourself and your kids with this modification. Not only you will make samosa sweeter but you will also make it healthier for your children! How? Fill those samosas with healthful fruits. Puzzled?





Food vlogger Alpa Modi proves that samosa with a fruits filling can be very well made. She shares the recipe of sweet samosa on her YouTube channel, 'Something' Cooking With Alpa'. She adds two nutritional fruits - banana and strawberries - both kids' favourite fruits, to the filling of samosa. Not only these fruits are sweet but they also come with a host of nutrients. Watch the recipe video and you'll believe us.

Sweet Samosa With Fruits Recipe Video-









