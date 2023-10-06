There are many rice lovers out there - who can have it in every meal. Be it with dal or rajma or chane, rice can be used to make a wholesome meal. When it comes to comfort Indian food, a warm plate of simple pulao is hard to beat. Pulao is a famous Indian food recipe that we can never go wrong with. Add vegetables of your choice to rice and cook together, and you get a vibrant dish that not only pleases your tummy but your taste buds too. The best part about pulao is that it can be made with any ingredient. Cabbage pulao is one such recipe that finds favour with all rice lovers. Have you never tried it? It's time you give it a try.

What is Cabbage Pulao?

Cabbage pulao is a delightful twist on the famous Indian food of pulao, bringing together the goodness of cabbage and aromatic spices in one flavourful package. Cabbage Pulao is a simple Indian recipe that's made with finely chopped cabbage, fragrant spices, and basmati rice. It's popular in many Indian households, known for its ease of preparation and delicious taste.

Cabbage can be used to make many recipes.

Cabbage pulao is a great Indian food for several reasons:

Quick and Easy: It's a fuss-free Indian recipe that doesn't require hours in the kitchen. Perfect for a weeknight or weekend dinner.





Healthy and Nutritious: Cabbage is a low-calorie vegetable packed with vitamins and fibre. It is also low in carbs, and is the preferred vegetable in weight-loss diets. Plus, it adds a healthy crunch to your pulao.





Budget-Friendly: Cabbage is one of the most affordable vegetables, making this dish budget-friendly.





Versatile: You can customise your cabbage pulao with additional veggies, nuts, or even protein like paneer.





Aromatic and Flavourful: The combination of spices, ginger-garlic paste, and fresh coriander takes your taste buds on a delicious ride.





Perfect Side or Main Dish: Whether you serve it as a side dish or a main course, cabbage pulao can be had as a part or as a whole Indian food meal.

How To Make Cabbage Pulao Recipe I Cabbage Pulao - The Healthy Indian Food Recipe

To make this tasty cabbage pulao, you'll need a small cabbage. Chop it finely. The cabbage adds a lovely crunch and mild sweetness to the pulao. Basmati rice is the go-to choice for a fragrant and fluffy pulao. Take one cup of the rice, wash it thoroughly and soak it in water for about 30 minutes. This step ensures that the rice cooks evenly and becomes fluffy. Heat oil or ghee in a pan or a pressure cooker. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute or two until the raw smell disappears. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and blend with the onions. Now add the chopped cabbage and saute for a few minutes until it begins to soften. Drain the soaked rice and add it to the pan. Gently mix the rice and cabbage together. Pour in two cups of water and add salt to taste. Stir well.





If you're using a pressure cooker: cover it with the lid and cook for one whistle on medium heat. Then, reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 5-7 minutes.





If you're using a regular pan: cover it with a tight-fitting lid and let the pulao cook on low heat until the rice is tender and has absorbed all the flavours. It may take around 15-20 minutes. Check occasionally and add more water if needed.





Once the rice is cooked and the cabbage is tender, your Cabbage pulao is ready to be served. Don't forget to garnish with fresh coriander leaves.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for cabbage pulao.





Indian food offers us ample room for experimentation. Cabbage pulao is a great example of how you can turn the famous Indian food of pulao into something so unique yet so delicious.



