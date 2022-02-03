Although India is one of the largest tea producers in the world, it is certainly no stranger to coffee beans as well. In fact, we have a staunch fan following of this caffeinated drink that could compete with tea lovers on any given day. And it is this difference in interests that makes the simple question 'Chai vs. Coffee' a daunting one in our country. It seems we have one more Bollywood diva striding into the group of coffee lovers, and it is none other Sara Ali Khan! Sara, who has recently delivered an excellent performance in Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Atrangi Re' is already set for the next film. It is during the shoot of which, she was asked the question of 'Chai or Coffee' and she proudly chose the latter.





Sara posted an Instagram story while grinning ear to ear; the text on her story read, "On set today, ask me anything" One of the first questions that she answered had to do with a cheesy treat that we can never get enough of, you guessed it - pizza! A viewer had asked, "Do I really need to stop eating Pizza to lose weight?" to which Sara replied in on one of the quirkiest ways possible. Her answer was written on top of a video that showed her face multiple times, she wrote, "No you can have some but not sara, and definitely not itna sara". Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan answers Instagram AMA questions

After answering a couple of more question about her favourite place in Delhi to her go-to skin care routine, she finally came to the question that asked "Chai or Coffee". In response to the question, we could see Sara sipping a cup of steaming hot coffee and smiling. We can also hear her say "Coffee in a cup" in the video. But that's not it; she even left us with an interesting rhyme to convey her love for coffee. The text on the video read, "Coffee is the best, forget the rest. Without caffeine is the true test and with coffee Sara is an excited pest". Much witty, isn't it?! Check out the story here:

Sara Ali Khan answers Instagram AMA questions

Are you team chai or team coffee? Let us know in the comments below.