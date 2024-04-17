Summer is here and with it comes scorching heat and rising pollution levels. While we diligently shield our skin with layers of serums and sunscreens, it is our hair health that gets neglected and relegated to the back burner. Problems like damaged, dull, and lifeless hair are something my friends (and I when I look at myself in the mirror!) often suffer from, especially during this season. However, what if we tell you that you can improve your hair health with a simple solution of a refreshing glass of water? Intriguing, right? Buckle up because today, we bring you some easy detox water recipes for your hair health that are tasty and easy to make. Say goodbye to dull hair with these detox water recipes because beauty starts from within!





Also Read: Detox Diet: 5 Detox Teas To Have After A Heavy Dinner

Cucumber aloe vera water can make your hair healthier.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Detox Water Recipes For Healthier Hair

1. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Water

Delicious and refreshing, cucumber and aloe vera detox drink can provide hydration and essential nutrients required to maintain healthy hair. Cucumber is packed with silica, which can lower the rate of hair fall and make them stronger. Aloe vera, for centuries, has been known to provide benefits for healthier hair. Together, this detox water can help make your hair luscious and stronger. To make this detox water, mix sliced cucumber and aloe vera gel in a water pitcher and allow the flavours to infuse for a couple of hours. Chill it and enjoy!

2. Rosemary and Lemon Water

Not only is rosemary-lemon detox water refreshing, but it can also contribute to your hair health. Lemon juice is packed with vitamin C which can stimulate hair growth and clean the scalp naturally. Rosemary can prevent premature greying and stimulate hair growth and blood circulation in your hair scalp. To make rosemary and lemon water, take a pitcher of water and add rosemary sprigs and lemon slices to it. Let it sit overnight and enjoy it all day long!

3. Mint and Green Tea Water

Mint and green tea water is a perfect detox water recipe that can help in maintaining healthier hair. The two ingredients combined won't just soothe your body and scalp but also take your taste buds on a ride. All you have to do is steep green tea bags in hot water and then let it cool. Add fresh mint leaves to the tea and let it infuse overnight in the refrigerator. Green tea is packed with vitamins B and C and antioxidants that can result in healthier hair. Mint, on the other hand, is known for its cooling effect so it can reduce irritation on your scalp.

Strawberry basil detox water is refreshing and tasty.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Strawberry and Basil Water

Strawberries are known for being rich in antioxidants and vitamin C which can help stimulate hair growth. These nutrients are important for collagen production and hair strength. Basil is rich in minerals and vitamins that can nourish your hair follicles and make them shinier. To make strawberry and basil water, slice a couple of strawberries and basil leaves in a pitcher of water, and allow it to infuse for a couple of hours. Refrigerate this drink and get ready to say hi to naturally beautiful hair!

5. Orange Ginger Water

An excellent way to add more fluid to your diet, orange ginger water is a delicious detox drink. Orange is packed with Vitamin C which can help promote healthy hair, reduce hair loss, and improve hair growth. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe irritated hair and scalp. To make orange ginger water, mix sliced oranges with sliced ginger in a pitcher of water. Let the mixture sit in the refrigerator for a few hours to infuse. Enjoy this drink at any time of the day!





Which detox drink flavour is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!





Also Read: 6 Things You Must Know Before Trying A Detox Diet (#2 Is A Common Mistake)





Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.