Birthdays are all about the food, especially the cake. At least as children, the birthday cake was what most of us looked forward to. And, it looks like Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor got the cake of her dreams on her birthday. We got a glimpse of the yummy cake thanks to an Instagram post by Mira Kapoor. Sharing a photo of the dessert, Mira wrote, “Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord's grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma and Papa."





And second only to the sweet message was the delicious cake that was seen in the background. Perfect for a five-year-old, the rainbow cake with multiple layers in different hues was covered in sprinkles and edible, coloured balls. The cake was further decorated with a rainbow-shaped topping. Keeping with the rainbow theme, the cake also featured edible stars and cloud toppings. Even the candles on the cake were coloured in rainbow hues. Sounds yummy, doesn't it?

Instagram story by Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's little daughter is no stranger to rainbow cakes. Last year, Misha even baked a cake by herself with help from her mom, Mira. The cake was topped with chocolate frosting along with colourful sprinkles and stars. And after baking the cake, Misha also clicked the picture that was posted by Mira on Instagram. Sharing the image, Mira Rajput wrote, “Baked, iced, clicked and eaten by Missy. I think she's watching me a bit too keenly and I better be careful #copycat #goodolchocolatecake P.S Spot the finger-licks!”

Try the rainbow cake this week and add some colour to your day.