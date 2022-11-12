Shilpa Shetty and her food diaries are quite popular on social media. In general, the actress follows a strict workout routine and a healthy diet plan to remain in shape. However, there are times, when she doesn't restrict herself and tries out mouth-watering food items. Let's agree that she does have a soft corner for sweet treats. And Shilpa recently satiated her sweet tooth with this yummy delight. What is that? A sumptuous cake. Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of a tasty cake decorated with elaborate chocolate toppings. It looked gorgeous and appetizing. The text on the cake read, “Teasers.” Shilpa stated, “Thank you @malzkhan this is yummy.” She also added the hashtag #Teasers. Take a look.





Just like Shilpa Shetty, are you someone who loves binging on cakes? Well, here's something interesting for you. Take a look at these five yummy cake recipes that can be tried at home. Bake a cake for yourself and enjoy.

1)Rich and moist chocolate cake





This gooey, mushy serving of chocolate cake is going to make your day. You just need a few ingredients to bake this dessert. It's perfect to satiate your sweet cravings and also works as a great dessert after a hearty meal.





2) Moist banana cake





This fluffy delight is for all those who like simple cakes and refrain from elaborate cream toppings. This scrumptious cake is very flavourful and packed with the goodness of bananas. Once you bake it, top it up with sliced bananas, and enjoy!





3) Cupcake without oven





This is a great recipe to try if you are a sucker for cupcakes. The best thing about it is that you don't even need an oven to prepare this. These cupcakes are soft, fluffy and topped with delicious buttercream frosting.





4) Whole wheat date cake





Are you bored with regular chocolate or fruit cakes? Well, if yes, then this is something that will satisfy you. Whole wheat date cake carries a perfect combination of dates, cashew nuts and almonds among other ingredients. This is healthy and promises a guilt-free indulgence.





5) Gluten-free almond cake





Yes, we do have some amazing gluten-free options in cakes as well. The main ingredients required to prepare this treat include almond powder, egg, honey, baking soda, vanilla essence, salt, honey and almonds. So, when are you baking this? Also, it will merely take 20 minutes to get it ready.

















We hope you have a fun weekend with these recipes to try out.