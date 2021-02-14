Skip The Regular Parathas; Try This All-New Dahi (Curd) Paratha (Recipe Inside)

Dahi paratha recipe is a must-try.

If you want to try something different, try dahi paratha.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Paratha is one of the most versatile dishes of Indian cuisine. It can be made in so many different forms, with different flours and with or without any filling. If nothing else, plain salted paratha also tastes heavenly sometimes. Many of us like to pair our paratha with curd, but what if we tell you that you can simply make dahi ka paratha for a better experience? Sounds too good to be true? If you don't believe there is such a thing called dahi paratha, just try this recipe.



Dahi paratha is not made with a curd-based stuffing but its flour is kneaded with curd and lots of spices and herbs. Because of curd mixed with flour, the paratha turns out to be fluffy and soft, and because of all the spices in it, you don't miss any filling. In fact, you should whisk the curd well to make your paratha creamier and softer.



Taste-wise, this paratha is amazing. With the addition of kasuri methi and coriander leaves, and other spices, there is no dearth of flavours. In fact, you may find some similarity between dahi paratha and Gujarati thepla in terms of taste. The best part about this unique paratha is that it is super easy to make. Just knead dough with whole wheat flour and spices with curd instead of water.





Dahi (Curd) Paratha Recipe:



