Sonakshi Sinha Is All The Inspiration You'd Need To Hit The Gym

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 23, 2018 13:19 IST
According to a report in IANS, Sonakshi says her goal is to consistently push her limits to be the best version of herself. And we couldn't agree more! Here's what she said in a statement in IANS, "My goal is to consistently push my limits to be the best version of myself every day. I have never been (like) this before. Now that I'm here, I only want to get better and better,"
"I work towards breaking the patterns of my body and challenging its awareness with everything I do -- from my diet to my exercise routine. At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts," she added
Sonakshi and her 'Kalank' co-actor Varun Dhawan keep posting their fitness story on Instagram. They use the medium to post clips from their work our session. Here are some of her workout videos from which you can take all the inspiration you need right now-
Sonakshi is preparing for slaughter and how; her fitness trainer Namrat Purohit would certainly know!
Dabbing with arms is sure mainstream; presenting you, leg dab by Sonakshi Sinha.
Sonakshi is a Pilates girl and this is one proof.
We all agree with this one, "Strong girls rule"
Apart from all the hard work she does, she never misses to sip on some chai!
Keep inspiring us Sonakshi, way to go girl!