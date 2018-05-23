SEARCH
Sonakshi Sinha Is All The Inspiration You'd Need To Hit The Gym

   Updated: May 23, 2018 13:19 IST

Sonakshi Sinha Is All The Inspiration You'd Need To Hit The Gym
Highlights
  • Sonakshi says her goal is to consistently push her limits
  • She works towards breaking the patterns of her body
  • Sonakshi and co-actor Varun Dhawan keep posting their fitness story
Have you been struggling to get out of the bed to hit the gym; well, we just got some serious inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha who may have a different approach to fitness and health than many Bollywood stars, but knows how to keep her fitness game on. Sonakshi will be seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, a sequel to Happy Bhaag Jayegi, which is set to release on August 24, Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt among others and Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The Dabangg actress is busy preparing for her role; her workout routine is what is making us want to hit the gym.

According to a report in IANS, Sonakshi says her goal is to consistently push her limits to be the best version of herself. And we couldn't agree more! Here's what she said in a statement in IANS, "My goal is to consistently push my limits to be the best version of myself every day. I have never been (like) this before. Now that I'm here, I only want to get better and better,"



"I work towards breaking the patterns of my body and challenging its awareness with everything I do -- from my diet to my exercise routine. At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts," she added

Sonakshi and her 'Kalank' co-actor Varun Dhawan keep posting their fitness story on Instagram. They use the medium to post clips from their work our session. Here are some of her workout videos from which you can take all the inspiration you need right now-



Comments

Sonakshi is preparing for slaughter and how; her fitness trainer Namrat Purohit would certainly know!
 

sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha taking a selfie while at the gym

Dabbing with arms is sure mainstream; presenting you, leg dab by Sonakshi Sinha.

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi is a Pilates girl and this is one proof.

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

We all agree with this one, "Strong girls rule"

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Apart from all the hard work she does, she never misses to sip on some chai!

 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Keep inspiring us Sonakshi, way to go girl!


 

Tags:  CELEBRITYFitnessCelebrity Fitness
