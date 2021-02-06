This Ghee Roast Chicken Dosa Comes With A Quirky Surprise (Recipe Inside)

Dosa is traditionally made with a urad dal batter

Highlights Dosa is a popular South Indian snack

Dosas can be made very easily

Dosa is a very versatile food

There is something about dosa that makes you immensely creative. You may have heard of dosa joints selling up to 80-90 kinds of dosas, the boggling numbers only mean one thing - dosas serve as an excellent base for experiments, hence it would be a crime of sorts to stick to the tried and tested routine. From cheese to chocolate, ice cream to noodles - there is absolutely nothing that does not sit well with this crepe-like snack. Dosa, as you would all know, is a stellar South Indian delicacy that is made with a fermented batter of lentils. A part of the runny batter is then spread out evenly on a hot griddle and with a splattering of oil on both the sides, and that's how this wafer-thin dish comes together. Now, you can tuck into it as it is, or stuff them with a filling of your choice. Spiced potatoes and onions are usual suspects, but have you tried stuffing your dosas with ghee roast chicken?





Dosa is a south Indian snack





For the uninitiated, ghee roast preparations from South India are essential meat or veggies roasted in a pool of masalas and ghee until it gains a crispy and velvety texture. These preparations are fiery, bold and hot- yet never overwhelming. The use of ghee makes theses roasts richer and scrumptious. Ghee roast chicken is a semi-dry preparation, which could actually make for an excellent stuffing for your dosa. And that's not all, you can throw in some grated cheese in the mix too and make yourself a feast to remember.

(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Laccha Naan On Tawa At Home)





Dosa is a super versatile snack





This special dosa is essentially a re-imagined quesadilla. Just like a quesadilla, this dish has a crepe or tortilla-like base (in dosa), some enticing filling (ghee roast chicken) and some cheese.





This ghee roast chicken dosa quesadilla is unique, yet the deeply familiar flavours will make you warm up to it in no time. A hit among both kids and adults alike, this chicken dosa could prove to be an ideal brunch dish or even make for an excellent potluck option. You can also prepare it for an intimate gathering or a party.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Thattu Dosa - A Popular Treat From The Streets Of Kerala)





Promoted

It is not very difficult to pull off, provided you have all the ingredients in place. All the ingredients are also fairly common and easily available. So what are you waiting for? Try this yummy ghee roast chicken dosa recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



