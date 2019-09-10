South Indian Special: Make Potato In Coconut Curry With This Recipe Video

Recipe: Potato Curry

Potato or aloo is popularly used in north Indian cuisine in various forms. Potato in a tangy curry is one of the most common dishes you'll find in Indian households. If you are bored of tomato gravy or yogurt gravy, here is a south Indian twist to the classic potato curry. In this recipe, potatoes are made in rich coconut gravy! Here, grated coconut forms the main ingredient of the gravy that lends its creamy texture, luscious taste and a range of nutritional properties. Coconut is extremely rich in fibre that keeps the body full for a long time and improves the digestion system. It also contains antioxidant compounds that boost the immunity of the body and also speed up the metabolism rate.





Above all, it is the distinct nutty flavour of coconut that makes it such a popular ingredient in almost all south Indian meals. This potato in coconut gravy dish will bring you the flavours from the southern part of the nation while retaining the essence of the food that your palate is used to. The heat from red chilies and sweet and sourness from tamarind, added to grated coconut levels up the flavour game of this gravy. Curry leaves and mustard seeds amplify the flavours and bring in a breath of freshness.







Manjula Jain, a vegetarian special food vlogger, shared this recipe on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. Serve this curry with puri or paratha for a typical north Indian meal with a twist. You may also savour this delicacy in typical south-Indian-style with dosa, idli or rice.











