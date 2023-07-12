Craving something spicy? Want to indulge in a flavorful treat without frying? We have the perfect solution: spicy tava idlis. This recipe offers a fantastic way to utilize leftover idlis and quickly satisfy your cravings. As many of us know, the soft and fluffy texture of idlis provides a comforting experience. This tava idli recipe retains most of that texture while taking the flavours to the next level. The idlis are cut and sauteed with basic veggies and spices, giving them a street-style appeal. The result is an irresistibly delicious snack ready in less than 15 minutes.

Also Read: Have Leftover Idli? Give It A Spicy Makeover With Chilli Idli Recipe

Tava Idli Versus Podi Idli - What's The Difference?

Podi idli is a popular South Indian delicacy. Photo Credit: iStock

Podi idli is made by smearing or tossing cooked idlis with podi masala, a special South Indian spice mix (recipe here). Mini idlis are often preferred, but regular-sized idlis can also be used. Ghee or oil is typically used to help the masala coat the idlis better. The ingredients can be mixed with or without heat. On the other hand, tava idli requires heat to saute the cut idli pieces with spices, veggies, sauces, etc. There are many versions of tava idli, and you can always customize it according to your taste or the availability of ingredients. In the recipe below, the idlis are combined with sambar masala and pav bhaji masala, along with veggies and other spices. However, you can also use podi masala if you prefer. Find out more below.

Also Read: Ghee Podi Idli Recipe: Make This Classic South Indian Dish For Breakfast

Is Spicy Tava Idli Healthy?

Although this is a street-style dish, homemade spicy tava idli is relatively healthy. As you already know, steamed idlis are packed with fibre, and the fermented nature of the idli batter is considered good for health. The veggies, spices, and nuts used in this recipe add essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. You can also choose to use homemade masala powders to ensure no artificial additives or colours are included. However, the quantity of oil, ghee, and butter increases the overall calorie content of the dish. Nevertheless, it is still healthier than deep-fried and processed snacks. So don't hold yourself back from indulging in this delight occasionally.

How to Make Spicy Tava Idli at Home | Quick and Easy Recipe for Spicy Masala Idli

Tava idli is similar to what some call "idli fry." Photo Credit: iStock

Cut leftover idlis into cubes and set aside. Heat a tava or pan and add ghee/ oil, mustard seeds, and urad dal. Once the dal browns slightly, add curry leaves, ginger, green chilli and onion. After some time, add turmeric powder, salt, tomatoes and the cut idli pieces. Using a spatula, saute the ingredients lightly. Add sambar powder or podi masala. You can also add some pav bhaji masala to give it a unique flavour. Mix the masalas, and finally, add peanuts/ cashew nuts, grated coconut and lemon juice. Taste to adjust salt and spice level. Top the idli pieces with some butter for extra indulgence (this is optional). Garnish the dish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy hot.





For the detailed recipe for Spicy Tava Idli, click here.





The next time you have leftover idlis, try making this spicy snack. We're sure you'll want to make it again and again.

Also Read: Veg Kothu Parotta: How To Make This Delicious Street-Style South Indian Dish