Winter is here, and it's time to make the most delicious snacks from its edible gifts. One of the best childhood memories that we have of this chilly season is sitting in our backyard, soaking up the sun, and eating peanuts and sugary fruit leather, also known as papad. Now when we think of fruit leather, the first thing that comes to mind is Aam Papad (mango fruit leather). However, there are many more versions of it. In fact, you can make fruit leather with almost any fruit. If you are nostalgic for old times, we have an extremely easy and quick snack recipe - Strawberry Papad, which is made with simple ingredients from your pantry. Curious about it? Read on to know more!





Also Read: Strawberries May Improve Heart Health, Says Study: 5 Ways To Eat More Every Day

Strawberry papad can be made with easy ingredients.

Photo Credit: iStock



Why Should You Use Strawberries In the Papad Recipe?

The obvious answer to this would be that strawberries are in season, and there is hardly anyone who does not like them. Aside from the availability, strawberries are also a healthy winter fruit that should be taken advantage of. These red berries are loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C, manganese, and potassium that can help strengthen your immune system and reduce your chances of getting sick in this chilly season. Moreover, eating strawberries may also help your body decrease inflammation, manage your blood sugar levels, support healthy cholesterol levels, and guard you against other health troubles like cancer, heart stroke, and diabetes.

Are Fruit Leathers Healthy?

Fruit leathers are extremely versatile, so yes! They are healthy. However, only the ones made at home and not the store-bought ones. For people with diabetes, fruit leathers without sugar make for an excellent snack or dessert. Fruit leathers are also vegan and gluten-free and are just as healthy as fruit. Aside from taste and health benefits, these are also easy to prepare, mobile, cost-effective, and have a good shelf life.

Strawberry papads are easy to carry and have a long shelf life.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Strawberry Papad: Recipe To Make Strawberry Papad

In a blender, put rinsed, sliced strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, soaked chia seeds, and vanilla extract. Blend the mix until it's smooth like a paste. For this recipe, try using fresh strawberries instead of frozen ones. Fresh strawberries are juicier and taste better than the frozen ones.





Once the blend is ready, set it aside. Take a pan, and pour the strawberry puree into it. Cook it for 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat. This should result in a thick, wiggly sauce. Now preheat the oven to 175 degrees F with a large cooking sheet lined with parchment paper. Once it's done, pour the strawberry mixture on the sheet tray and bake it for 3-4 hours. Make sure the strawberry sheet is completely dehydrated and barely sticky. If not, bake it for 4-5 minutes more.





After it's baked, let the sheet tray cool down. Then remove the strawberry sheet from the parchment paper. Trim off the excess strawberry papad and sprinkle some chaat masala on top of it. Cut it into nice, small strips or roll them up. And your strawberry papad is ready to serve!





Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Dried Strawberries Are The Ultimate Snack You Need Right Now