There is nothing more satisfying than the aroma of fresh pizza baking in the oven. As soon as it's fully done and we get to take that first bite, it instantly transports us to heaven. Don't you agree? There's just something incredibly delicious about this Italian classic that makes us want to keep trying it again and again. Many people also enjoy making it at home from scratch in an attempt to replicate restaurant-style flavours. However, somehow, we're never fully able to achieve it. Sometimes the crust ends up being too hard, and other times we end up adding too many toppings on top of it, which doesn't allow the flavours to come out as they're supposed to. To make perfect pizzas at home, here are some mistakes you must steer clear of:

Also Read: Weekend Binge: 5 Unique Pizzas You Can Make Under 30 Minutes

Photo Credit: Istock

5 Mistakes To Avoid While Making A Pizza:

1. Overstretching the dough

We often see chefs tossing and stretching pizza dough quite effortlessly in restaurants and cafes. It may seem like the more you stretch the dough, the better it comes out, but this is not true. In fact, it makes it teary, and all your toppings may fall off. Even if you wish to make a thin-crust pizza, keep the thickness to medium and stretch using your hands. Skip using a rolling pin for this.

2. Not allowing the dough to rest

We understand that it can be quite tempting to make your pizza as soon as possible, but if you do not allow the pizza dough to rest for a sufficient amount of time, it won't give you the desired results. Allowing the dough to rest for at least 20-30 minutes helps the gluten relax and makes it easier to handle while stretching it.

3. Adding too many toppings

We've all done this at some point: added more toppings than required on your pizza. For vegetarians, a pizza loaded with all sorts of colourful veggies seems like a great option, and for non-vegetarians, it's lots of meat. Of course, you can add whatever you wish to your pizza, but adding too much will make it fall apart, and you won't get to relish the flavours.

Also Read: Cooking Tips: How To Make Pizza Without Cheese And Oven (Watch Recipe Video)

4. Not preheating your oven

Preheating your oven may seem like an unnecessary step, but it's actually quite important. It allows the pizza to bake evenly, ensuring that it turns out perfectly. Directly transferring your pizza to a cool oven may result in uneven baking, and you'll just end up being disappointed. Remember to always preheat for restaurant-style perfection.

5. Now allowing it to cool

Now, we know that your pizza is ready to be devoured, but hold on for a few minutes before you take that first bite. It will not only save you from burning your mouth but will also give time for the cheese and toppings to set fully. This prevents them from sliding off while you cut it, and you can enjoy it without any worries.





Making restaurant-style pizzas at home may take some practice. However, if you're mindful of the above-mentioned mistakes, you'll be surprised at how perfectly it turns out.