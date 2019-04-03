Summer Diet Tips: Add These 3 Spices To Your Chai To Stay Cool Naturally

Highlights Masala chai may cause gastric distress during summers

Masala chai is a delight to sip on at any time of the day. Tea-addicts will vouch for the energising effects of this desi concoction that has impressed the world. Chai is making waves on a global level and is available in various avatars in a number of cafes and restaurants around the world. But for desis, enjoying a cup of chai is a way of bonding with friends and family as well as relaxing after a long day at work. However, the milky hot drink may cause a number of digestive troubles when consumed during summer. Chai is warming in nature and may results in gastric distress or may cause dehydration and summer headaches, when consumed in excessive amounts during summers.





But many of us, who are chai-addicts, cannot imagine a morning meal without our favourite caffeine fix. There are, thankfully, some ways to tweak your masala chai during summers, which can make it more suitable and healthier for consumption during hot weather. One of these ways is to add some cooling spices to your chai while preparing it, to keep the digestive troubles away.





Summer Diet Tips: Some ways to tweak your masala chai during summers

Here are three spices, which when added to chai, may keep summer headaches and digestive troubles away:

1. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are one of the best spices to add to your milky tea this summer, as its naturally cooling. It also keeps common summer digestive problems like constipation, bloating and indigestion at bay. Ayurveda says that fennel seeds have a cooling effect on the body and can naturally relieve or reduce the heat in the body.





2. Green Cardamom

Acidity is a common problem during summers and green cardamom, or chhoti elaichi, is especially beneficial for those who face this problem as it counteracts excessive stomach acid. Cardamom is also known to relieve stomach cramps.





Summer Diet Tips: Elaichi is said to reduce excessive stomach acid

3. Turmeric

The warm yellow colour of turmeric may indicate otherwise, but this spice may help you stay cool this summer. The bitter spice is known to purify blood, fight inflammation and also offer a number of beauty benefits when consumed on a daily basis. You may add turmeric or haldi powder or fresh root to your chai this summer to give it a boost of earthy flavour and whole of lot of nutrition.





A lot of people complain of excessive digestive stress during summers and for them drinking chai during summers may not be such a good idea. If you suffer from prolonged acidity and digestive stress, consult your doctor or nutritionist to learn more about the ideal summer diet for you.





