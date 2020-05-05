Summer Recipe: This Pineapple-Jaggery Chutney Can Be A Perfect Lunch Accompaniment In A Summer Afternoon

Highlights Pineapple is a very sweet fruit, hence can be enjoyed in its natural form

Summer season is here and so is the time to indulge in some juicy seasonal fruits - pineapple being one of them. This sweet and sour fruit, also known as 'anaras', is not only tasty but also has several nutritional benefits. This fruit is rich in vitamin C, making it an ideal summer fruit to keep a person cool and hydrated. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, pineapple is a good source of manganese and the core contains the proteolytic enzyme bromelain, a powerful anti-inflammatory used to treat bowel and joint problems.





Pineapple is a very sweet fruit, hence can be enjoyed in its natural form. But if you look around, you will also find some delicious pineapple-based recipes that makes the fruit yet more desirable (for example, pineapple kheer, pineapple raita etc). Adding on to the list, here we bring you a sweet-and-tangy chutney recipe that includes the goodness of both pineapple and jaggery. On that note, jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and helps to flush out toxins from body. It also aids good digestion.

Pineapple is a good source of manganese







Here's The Recipe For Pineapple-Jaggery Chutney:

Ingredients:

Pineapple- 1 cup (chopped)





Jaggery- half cup (powdered)





Lemon juice- 1-2 tablespoon





Refined oil- 1 teaspoon





Mustard seeds- half teaspoon





Roasted jeera-dhania powder- 1.5 teaspoon





Roasted dry chilli powder- half teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Water- half cup





Method:

Step 1. Boil water in a saucepan. Switch off the flame and dissolve the jaggery powder in it.





Step 2. Heat a pan, add oil to it. Add mustard seeds and toast till they crackle.





Step 3. Add chopped pineapple, salt and sauté for 30 seconds on medium flame.





Step 4. Add the dissolved jaggery water to the pan and close the lid. Let the pineapple boil in the water.





Step 5. Once the pineapple are well cooked and you are happy with the consistency, switch off the flame.





Step 6. Add lemon juice and roasted masalas and mix.





Pro Tip:

You can add more or less jaggery powder and lemon juice as per the sweetness of pineapple. Likewise, measurement of water can also differ as per the consistency of the chutney.





Serve this sweet-and-tangy chutney in your lunch menu and soothe yourself in a hot summer afternoon. Happy summer!













