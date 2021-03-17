Are you bored of having the same desserts and drinks every summer and looking for something interesting? If yes, then you have come to the right place! We have a flavourful and aromatic gulkand to save your day. Also called gulqand, it is believed to have roots in Persia. 'Gul' in Arabic stands for flower and 'qand' is referred to sweet. It is a popular condiment in India and is generally added to a pan to make it yet more flavourful. You can also use it as a flavour for ice-creams, milkshakes and kulfis. Yes, that's right! The intense rosy fragrance of gulkand will keep you hooked to it.

Besides being a flavourful food ingredient, gulkand is also credited for its natural coolant-properties that help you beat the summer heat. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, gulkand helps cool down the body and prevents several seasonal digestion-related issues. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video post where she explains the benefits of having gulkand during the summers. Let's take a look.

To make gulkand at home, all you need are some fresh rose petals - soak them in sugar syrup and let them rest under the sun for at least 15 days. It's that easy! You can even make it in bulk and store it in an air-tight jar!

Health Benefits Of Gulkand

The excess amount of sweat during the summer season often makes us feel tired. The season even brings along some digestion-related issues like acidity, constipation, bloating et al. According to Ms. Rujuta, having some amount of gulkand regularly may help regulate digestion and keep us energetic for the whole day. She also spoke about some other benefits of gulkand.

As per Rujuta, regular consumption of gulkand may help aid headache, PCOS and irregular sleep as well. It may also reduce acne marks and help you get healthy, glowing skin.

Easy Ways To Include Gulkand In Your Summer Diet, As Per Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

Gulkand is a natural coolant; therefore, having it with milk at night may help you get a peaceful sleep.

You may mix it with water and sip through the day. This will help beat acidity and bloating.

You can also have it as is. Starting your day with 1 teaspoon gulkand or having it after meals may help regulate better digestion. It can also curb your unwanted sweet cravings.

Gulkand is a rich source of iron. Adding it as a condiment to the pan may aid digestion and help absorb all the nutrients from food.

Here's the full video by Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

