If you have been having the same kind of dal, roti, sabzi, and rice for a few days now, I am sure you are looking for a change in the menu. These regular recipes might be our comfort foods, but we want to indulge in something more than this every once in a while. However, if you are not in the mood for making something extensive, then any kind of starter does the work. But even in these starter recipes, what exactly to make? Well, you can make something out of paneer! Cooking with paneer is one of the easiest things to do. Even the most inexperienced chef cannot go wrong with it. Plus, you can add almost anything to it and prepare a dish within minutes! Here we bring you some delicious paneer recipes to make at home and surprise your family.





(Also Read: Shahi Paneer, Kadai Paneer And More: 5 Classic Paneer Curry Recipes That You Must Try)

Here Are 7 Paneer Starters To Try

1. Chilli Paneer

Of course, this recipe had to be first on the list. It is one of the top Indo-Chinese recipes that we love to devour. That's why it is our recommendation to you as well! Chilli Paneer is a quick and easy recipe that requires a simple blend of sauces, vegetables and fried paneer chunks. You can pair this recipe with noodles or fried rice. Find the full recipe here.

2. Paneer Fingers

This dish is as simple as it gets. Simply cut it into bite-size pieces and marinate it in a spicy mixture to make the paneer. Now, fry or pan-fry them according to your preference. Once you've made it, serve it with a spicy chutney and enjoy! See the recipe here.





3. Paneer Anardana Kebab

Paneer anardana kebab is a great combination of texture and flavour, crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. With its tempting flavours, this melt-in-your-mouth delicacy will impress everyone in the room. The full recipe is here.

We're all familiar with the fiery hot chicken 65, but this paneer 65 recipe is a wonderful vegetarian version of the traditional '65' masala! The key to making paneer 65 masala is to use simple spices that can be found in most Indian homes. Click here for the recipe.





5. Paneer Popcorn

The paneer popcorn, which is inspired by the popular fast-food chicken popcorn, is a vegetarian variant of this crunchy snack. Before deep-frying, the paneer cubes are drenched in spicy masalas and then coated in a batter and cornflakes. Find the recipe here.





6. Paneer Lollipop

A delightful combination of paneer, potato, chillies, and spices makes this paneer lollipop a delicious snack! You'll have the ultimate party snack when you combine this crispy lollipop with chilli garlic chutney. Here is the recipe.

7. Paneer Tikki

The paneer tikki is made with a paneer and potato mixture, seasoned with spices and chillies, and then fried till crispy. Once you make it, serve with onion rings and a mint or coriander chutney on the side! Click here for the full recipe.

Try out these amazing easy paneer recipes! Let us know which one you liked the best.