As long as veganism is on the rise, jackfruit will be a star - after all, it's a nutritious alternative to meat. However, a ripe jackfruit is too sweet to be used as a meat substitute. The one people eat in vast quantities is the unripe variety. And it's only this variety that is used to cook flavourful dishes. This vegan superfood is low in calories, a good source of dietary fibres, protein along with Vitamin C, calcium, magnesium and antioxidants. According to Ayurveda, it's also an instant energy booster.





Jackfruit, or kathal in Hindi, is a versatile food, and you can prepare many healthy, flavourful and nutritious dishes with it at home. Being power-packed with calcium, it's great for building stronger bones. It also maintains eye and skin health.





Here are a few jackfruit recipes that are easy and quick to make.

1. Jackfruit Curry

This summer fruit tastes delicious when cooked in this simple yet spicy gravy. This thick gravy is made with unripe jackfruit and cooked with onion, tomato, and a variety of spices out. You can enjoy it best with chapati or paratha. It's a gluten-free, vegan, and one-pot meal. Click here for the recipe.

2. Kathal Biryani

If you are looking to give up meat, yet can't let go of your biryani cravings, this recipe is perfect for you. Minus the meat, you will get to enjoy all the delectable flavours with a melange of spices. Enjoy it with any raita on the side or a simple salad. Click here for the recipe.

3. Kathal Ka Achaar

You can make a tangy and spicy pickle from jackfruit too. It can make a delicious accompaniment to any meal. Packed with turmeric, mustard seeds, onion seeds, asafoetida, oil, and red chillies, the jackfruit chunks in this pickle burst with flavours. This can be your next household staple pickle. Click here for the recipe.

4. Jackfruit And Water Chestnut Thai Red Curry

This Thai red curry is made using coconut milk and jaggery with sliced water chestnut, boiled jackfruit and Thai curry paste. You can add lemongrass too for that distinct flavour. This fiery Thai Red Curry goes well with steamed rice. Click here for the recipe.

5. Panasa Pottu Koora

This popular Andhra-style side dish is packed with nutrients. It's made of raw jackfruit that's marinated in spices, and tossed with masalas. You can serve it with steamed rice for a complete meal. Click here for the recipe.

So, what are you waiting for? Get going with some of these recipes. We are sure you would only want more.



