Tender, spicy, and so filling, there is no competition to chicken wraps when it comes to satiating your hunger for yummy food. These wraps make for an amazing handheld snack and can be consumed at any time of the day. You can add or decrease the spice levels and taste as per your needs, which makes it perfect for kids and adults alike. Market-sold chicken wraps have added preservatives, which is why it is always recommended to prepare them at home. If you are someone who is looking for an easy-to-make wrap recipe, then fret not! We have listed a quick and super delicious cheesy tandoori chicken wrap recipe that isn't just packed with nutrition but also extremely filling.





Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap is easy to make and delicious.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap So Special?

The cheesy tandoori chicken wrap is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients from your pantry. This recipe has a burst of flavours and is extremely versatile. You can adjust the taste and spices of this dish easily. It is delicious and makes for an amazing tiffin box recipe for your kids. You can even make this cheesy tandoori chicken wrap for lunch or dinner. If you want to make it healthier, add extra chopped vegetables and replace the all-purpose flour paratha with multigrain flatbread.

What Pairs Well With Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap?

You can pair several things with the cheesy tandoori chicken wrap. Because of its versatility, this dish can be paired with raita, pickled vegetables, salad, coleslaw, chutneys, potato chips, and even grilled vegetables. Cheesy tandoori chicken wrap can make for a wholesome meal if combined with sauteed vegetables and fruit juices.

Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap is versatile.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap At Home:

As mentioned above, the cheesy tandoori chicken wrap is easy to make and can be prepared for a wholesome meal if you are short on time. You can quickly whip it up for your dinner and tiffin box. The best part about this recipe is that it contains a perfect balance of meat and veggies. To make the cheesy tandoori chicken wrap, you need to cook marinated chicken until it's tender and charred. Place it on the all-purpose flour paratha along with desired sauces, chopped veggies, cooked chicken, and shredded cheese. Grill it to perfection and serve it hot!





Want a step-by-step guide to making Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Wrap? Click here to learn the full recipe.

Bonus Tip:

You can marinate the chicken overnight to enhance its flavour. Add dry herbs and oregano as a seasoning and serve alongside potato chips to add a crunchy surprise!





