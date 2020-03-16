This High-Protein, Low-Cal Beans And Peas Sabzi Is Perfect For Your Weight Loss Diet

This sabzi is light and healthy and perfect for weight loss diet.

There's nothing like simple home-cooked Indian meals for a healthy diet. Nutritionists and dietitians are profoundly advocating sticking to locally-grown foods and regular Indian meals that we have grown up eating. But, some of the dishes in Indian cuisine comprises high-fat foods that you must consume sparingly. If you are vying for weight loss and want to steer clear of meals loaded with oil and ghee, try to make simple, light sabzi to go with your roti. Pick vegetables that are low in calories and high in nutrition. This green beans and peas sabzi is something you must try.





Both green beans and peas (matar) are splendidly rich in proteins and fibre. They are low in calories, making them perfect for weight loss diet. The addition of urad dal amps up its protein value.

This healthy sabzi made with green beans and peas is light, nutritious and also delicious. It can make for a great side dish to pair with curries like kadhi, rajma or dals. Cook the veggies and dal with common Indian spices; remember to use little oil for cooking. The dish is rounded up with a dash of lemon juice adding a zingy and fresh taste to the sabzi.





The recipe video for this protein-rich dish was shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. The sabzi can be made easily at home in few simple steps.

Watch the recipe video of green beans and peas sabzi here:



