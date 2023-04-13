Amitabh Bachchan once took to social media to talk about his favourite dessert, and in no time, the dish made headlines across India. He shared a post on Twitter featuring archival footage where he was seen discussing the dish with his late father and poet, Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. But that's not all. Later, on his 80th birthday, his wife and actor, Jaya Bachchan, was also seen treating Amitabh Bachchan with delicacy on the sets of his reality show. Can you guess what the dish was? It's the humble lapsi. Made with broken wheat (or dalia), lapsi is a popular sweet dish from the regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

About Lapsi - Amitabh Bachchan's Favourite Dessert from Uttar Pradesh:

According to several reports, lapsi is one of the iconic dishes of Uttar Pradesh. The word lapsi (or laapsi) is derived from the Sanskrit word "Lapsika," which means "prepared food." It is a one-pot meal usually made with dalia, roasted in ghee, and then cooked with water (or milk) and jaggery. You can also replace dalia with atta, sooji, moong greens, besan, and almond flour. Lapsi has a porridge-like consistency and is considered a wholesome meal that can be easily digested. Therefore, it is often a part of children's and older adults' diets.

Lapsi Vs Halwa: What Is The Difference Between The Two?

People often confuse lapsi with the classic halwa as both are popular desserts in India. However, there are some striking differences between the two. Let's take a look.





Ingredients:

Halwa can be made with literally anything. Besides the classic suji ka halwa and besan ka halwa, you can also find people preparing the dish with carrots, potatoes, and gourd, to name a few. However, the lapsi recipe strictly restricts the usage of grains and flour.





Consistency:

Halwa has a drier consistency, while lapsi is more porridge-like, making it easy to digest for all.





Serving method:

You can enjoy halwa both hot and cold, but lapsi is usually served hot, just after preparation.





How To Make Up-style Lapsi At Home:

As mentioned earlier, lapsi can be prepared with different types of grains and flour. However, the most popular remains dalia lapsi. Here, we bring you a quick and easy dalia lapsi recipe that can be a part of your everyday diet. You can have lapsi as breakfast, dessert, or a quick meal during busy days.





All you need to do is roast some dalia in ghee and boil it well in water or milk. Then add some jaggery as a sweetener and cook until you get the desired consistency. Finally, garnish it with some nuts and serve hot. That's it! Click here for the detailed recipe.





Why not recreate Amitabh Bachchan's wholesome dessert at home and indulge in a delicious treat? Don't forget to share your feedback with us!