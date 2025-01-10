Koftas are truly comfort food for many. From rich and creamy malai kofta to spicy chicken koftas, these versatile dumplings cater to every palate. Among these, Nargisi Kofta stands tall – a Mughlai delicacy known for its delightful combination of meat and eggs. But for vegetarians, this culinary delight has always remained out of reach. Well, not anymore! Here, we bring an indulgent recipe for Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta, which has the same charm as its non-vegetarian counterpart while staying completely vegetarian. Ready to learn how to make the vegetarian version of Nargisi Kofta? Then roll up your sleeves and read on to know more.





What Makes Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta A Must-Try?

This version of Nargisi Kofta is a delightful mix of flavours and textures. The best part about this dish is that it is made using simple ingredients like paneer, bread, potatoes, and spices. It is the perfect alternative to its non-vegetarian version and offers the same royal taste. What makes it even better? It is easy to prepare, kid-friendly, and loved by all. Whether you want a relaxed weekend dinner or a quick dish for last-minute guests, these koftas will definitely wow your taste buds at the dinner table.

How to Make Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta | Nargisi Kofta Recipe

Making Nargisi Kofta at home is pretty simple. All you need are staple pantry ingredients and some time. Start by making smooth koftas using paneer, bread, and simple spices. Prepare the potato mixture and make small balls with it. Shape each paneer mixture into a flat round and pack it with the potato mixture. Seal the edges, dust with besan, and then fry. And it's ready! Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with your choice of curry or just as an appetizer.





Want a step-by-step recipe to make Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta? Click here for the full recipe.

Photo: iStock

Tips to Make the Best Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta at Home

Now that you know how to make this delicious recipe, let's look at a few things you should keep in mind before making Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta at home.





1.Use Fresh Paneer





Although the paneer gets crumbled, make sure to use it fresh. Why? Because it lends a creamy taste to your koftas, which makes them smooth and melt in the mouth.





2. Mash Potatoes Properly





While making the potato filling, ensure there are no lumps, as they can break the koftas while frying. A smooth potato mixture holds the filling better and gives a gourmet feel.





3. Add Roasted Cumin Powder





Want to enhance the potato mixture even more? Add a dash of cumin powder. It won't just make it more aromatic but will also add an earthy taste to your koftas.





4. Don't Forget Besan





Nargisi Koftas are known for their crunch. To achieve this, don't skip dusting them with besan. Besan will add a crispy layer on the outside while keeping the softness locked inside.





Will you make this vegetarian Nargisi Kofta at home? Let us know in the comments below.