Prawns are a treat for those who love seafood. Whenever we visit a coastal area, we almost always take time out to visit the best restaurant there and try fresh prawns cooked and served with immense love. Back home, we usually try to avoid cooking them mainly due to the exhaustive process involved. Possibly to ensure we don't make such an excuse, former Masterchef Australia contestant Depinder Chhibber has shared a really easy-to-cook recipe that is healthy and tempting. In an Instagram post, Depinder showed how to prepare Prawn Moilee, an utterly delicious south-Indian-style curry that has turmeric and coconut. Take a look:

Delhi-born Depinder said, place 12 extra-large King prawns into a bowl and add 2 teaspoons of turmeric powder and salt and mix until evenly coated. Heat coconut oil in a frypan and add spring curry leaves, mustard seeds and asafoetida.





Add ginger paste, sliced onion and cook until golden. Then add coriander, cumin and turmeric. Now, put some coconut milk, lime juice and balance with sugar and salt, to taste. Add prawns in the sauce and cook for some time. Your Prawn Moilee is now almost ready. Serve after garnishing it with chopped coriander leaves.





Prawn Moilee can be paired with steamed rice.

Prawns are rich in selenium, which keeps cells healthy. They also contain high levels of zinc, a key element to boost our immune system. Phosphorus, copper and magnesium help in building strong bones. The antioxidants present in prawns improve skin health.





Another good thing about prawns is they can be cooked in a variety of ways. So, you can even try your additions to Prawn Moilee. Also, prawns can be grilled, fried and even steamed. It can be cooked with or without the shell. However, consider not to freeze them as they take a lot of time to defrost and may lose their natural taste.





The multi-purpose prawns can be had as a snack in the evening or as a main course for lunch or dinner.