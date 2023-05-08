Sandwich is a versatile food that is loved by everyone around the world. Whether you are in the mood for something savoury, sweet, salty, spicy, or cheesy, a sandwich definitely has something to offer to everyone. This delectable dish can be made in a variety of ways. The best part of making a sandwich is that it can be customised according to a person's taste and preference. By using this American dish as an inspiration, many street vendors in India have created a number of desi variations of sandwiches. Since people love sandwiches so much, we thought of sharing a delicious and authentic Ahemdabad-style ghughra sandwich recipe with you all.





Also Read: 6 Traditional Indian Utensils That Are Still Being Used For Cooking





Ghughra sandwich is a delicious Ahmedabad-style sandwich recipe. This sandwich is a popular street food in Ahmedabad and is adored by the locals. The dish is known for its zesty and creamy filling. The ghughra sandwich is packed with the flavours of fresh vegetables and earthy spices. Don't worry if you are craving this tasty snack instantly, as it is extremely easy to make it at home. You can simply prepare this on tava within 15 minutes.

Which Bread Can You Use For Making Ghughra Sandwich?

Use 6 slices of milk bread to make 2 sets of sandwiches. Photo Credit: unsplash

There are a variety of breads available in the market these days. You can use a plain loaf of bread for this recipe. We will be using milk bread to make this sandwich because the same bread is used by street food vendors. However, if you want a healthier alternative to the milk bread, you can use wheat bread or multigrain bread too.





Also Read: Relieve Bloating With This 'De-Bloat' Tea Made With Common Kitchen Foods

Can Ghughra Sandwich Be Made In A Sandwich Maker?

Yes, if you have a sandwich maker you can easily make this delicious sandwich in it. Before placing the sandwich in the sandwich maker, ensure to apply butter on both sides of the bread so that you get a crispy texture. However, we will be making this recipe in the desi style by using an iron tava to toast the breads.

How To Make Ahmedabad-Style Ghughra Sandwich | Easy Indian Sandwich Recipe In 15 Minutes:

This is a very simple recipe and can be made at any time of the day. Start by washing vegetables and chopping them into small pieces. We will be using basic vegetables that are easily available in the market. For example, onion, capsicum, and carrot. Further, make green chutney for the spread. To get the recipe for green chutney, click here.





For the full recipe of the Ahmedabad-Style Ghughra Sandwich, click here.





Pair this tasty sandwich with ketchup and a hot cup of tea.